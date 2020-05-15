Just a few days back, Realme launched its new Narzo smartphone series in India. Now, it has finally revealed the India launch dates of the upcoming Realme Watch and TV. The company has announced that it will launch its first Realme smartwatch and smart TV in India on May 25. The event will be live-streamed via its official Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts. The latest online launch event of Realme will be held on May 25 at 12:30PM.

Both the smart devices from the company will become a part of Realme’s UNI Smart AIoT ecosystem. The brand has also shared an image, which hints that the TV will have a bezel-less display. But, the watch will have big bezels with Realme branding at the bottom of the dial. Just yesterday, the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth teased display of the upcoming Realme Watch. This will be the brand’s second fitness wearable in India. To recall, the Realme Band launched in India with a price label of Rs 1,499. The upcoming smartwatch from Realme is expected to offer a 1.4-inch TFT display with 320×320 pixels resolution.

It is rumored to pack a 160mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable is likely to arrive with features like sleep tracking, 24-hour heart rate monitor, water and dust resistance. The smartwatch is also expected to come with a color AMOLED panel and ships with a custom OS. It is believed to sport a single button for navigation and different watch faces. The price of the Realme smartwatch in India could be under Rs 3,000.

Talking about Realme’s smart TV, it is anticipated that the Realme branded Android TV range will come in different sizes going up to 55-inch display. Previous leaks have revealed that there will be 32-inch and 43-inch screen size models, as suggested by Bluetooth SIG. The smart TV could come with support for Netflix. The Realme TV might be offered in full-HD and Ultra-HD resolution variants. While the pricing details are unknown, it’s likely that the smart TV will compete with the Xiaomi Mi TV range, especially in terms of pricing.