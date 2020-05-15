comscore Realme Watch, TV India launch set for May 25: Expected features, price
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Watch and TV India launch date officially revealed with design
News

Realme Watch and TV India launch date officially revealed with design

News

The company has announced that it will launch its first Realme smartwatch and smart TV in India on May 25.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 11:30 AM IST
Realme launch (1)

Just a few days back, Realme launched its new Narzo smartphone series in India. Now, it has finally revealed the India launch dates of the upcoming Realme Watch and TV. The company has announced that it will launch its first Realme smartwatch and smart TV in India on May 25. The event will be live-streamed via its official Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts. The latest online launch event of Realme will be held on May 25 at 12:30PM.

Both the smart devices from the company will become a part of Realme’s UNI Smart AIoT ecosystem. The brand has also shared an image, which hints that the TV will have a bezel-less display. But, the watch will have big bezels with Realme branding at the bottom of the dial. Just yesterday, the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth teased display of the upcoming Realme Watch. This will be the brand’s second fitness wearable in India. To recall, the Realme Band launched in India with a price label of Rs 1,499. The upcoming smartwatch from Realme is expected to offer a 1.4-inch TFT display with 320×320 pixels resolution.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

It is rumored to pack a 160mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable is likely to arrive with features like sleep tracking, 24-hour heart rate monitor, water and dust resistance. The smartwatch is also expected to come with a color AMOLED panel and ships with a custom OS. It is believed to sport a single button for navigation and different watch faces. The price of the Realme smartwatch in India could be under Rs 3,000.

Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

Also Read

Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

Talking about Realme’s smart TV, it is anticipated that the Realme branded Android TV range will come in different sizes going up to 55-inch display. Previous leaks have revealed that there will be 32-inch and 43-inch screen size models, as suggested by Bluetooth SIG. The smart TV could come with support for Netflix. The Realme TV might be offered in full-HD and Ultra-HD resolution variants. While the pricing details are unknown, it’s likely that the smart TV will compete with the Xiaomi Mi TV range, especially in terms of pricing.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 11:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege
Gaming
Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege
Realme TV to feature 43-inch screen with Netflix support

Smart TVs

Realme TV to feature 43-inch screen with Netflix support

Realme Watch, TV India launch set for May 25

News

Realme Watch, TV India launch set for May 25

Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

News

Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

News

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

Realme Watch, TV India launch set for May 25

Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rollme S08 smartwatch launched with front camera: Price, features

Wearables

Rollme S08 smartwatch launched with front camera: Price, features
Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

News

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Watch GT 2e स्मार्ट वॉच हुई भारत में लॉन्च, साथ में फ्री मिल रहा 3,990 रुपये का ईयरफोन

फ्री में कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं ये गेम, सिर्फ 21 मई तक है मौका

GTA 5 Premium Edition गेम 21 मई तक Epic Games Store पर फ्री में उपलब्ध, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

शाओमी नहीं सैमसंगा का ये स्मार्टफोन बना लोगों का पसंदीदा, हुई सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री

Oppo Enco W31 हेडफोन की सेल शुरू, मिल रहा है 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon
News
Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon
Realme Watch, TV India launch set for May 25

News

Realme Watch, TV India launch set for May 25
Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

News

Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch
GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

News

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands
Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models

News

Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models