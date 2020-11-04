comscore Realme Watch S launched: Check price and features | BGR India
Realme Watch S launched: Circular display, blood oxygen monitoring, and more

The Realme Watch S has been launched in Pakistan at approximately Rs 7,000 and gets a circular display as well as blood oxygen monitoring.

Realme was expected to announce a new smartwatch at its last launch event in India but it never came. However, Pakistan gets to see the Realme Watch S first at a very low price of PKR 14,999 (approximately Rs 7,000 in India). The Watch S is an evolved version of the Realme Watch and gets a lot of new features coupled with a completely new design. It gets blood oxygen monitoring as well as basic smartwatch functions. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20, 6000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा फोन Flipkart सेल के आखिरी दिन Rs 699 में खरीदें

The Realme Watch S was expected to be a rival to the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve that launched back in September 2020. However, based on the Pakistan pricing, it seems that Realme aims to bring it at a much cheaper price. Global availability details are yet to be released but you can expect Realme to reveal details ahead of the festive season. Also Read - Upcoming Realme Phones in November 2020 – Realme X7 Series, Realme C17, and Many Other Expected

Realme Watch S specifications

Realme Watch S Also Read - Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 6 - Price, Specs, Features, Camera, RAM, Storage

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch circular display with a resolution of 360 x 360 and a pixel density of 600 nits. The watch features an auto-brightness sensor, which is a rarity in most affordable smartwatches. Realme has also opted for a Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display. The Watch S runs a proprietary operating system from Realme.

When it comes to health features, the Realme Watch S has a lot to offer. Similar to most watches, it features a PPG sensor to measure the heart rate. The watch also features a dedicated sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels. Realme has baked 16 sports modes in the Realme Watch S which include Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga, Elliptical workouts, and more. It can also track sleep patterns as well as do idle reminders.

The Realme Watch S can show notifications from the smartphones. It even allows users to reject incoming calls as well as unlock your phone. Users can choose from 100 watch faces available officially via the app.

When it comes to battery life, Realme promises a stamina of up to 15 days on a single charge, courtesy of the 390mAh battery. Realme says it can take up to 2 hours for a full charge. Furthermore, there’s IP68 water and dust certification baked in.

