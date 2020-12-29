comscore Realme Watch S Pro first sale today: Price in India, specifications
  Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India, availability
Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India, availability

Realme Watch S Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in a single black dial colour. It will go on its first sale today on Flipkart, Realme.com at 12 PM.

Realme recently launched two new smartwatches, Watch S and Watch S Pro. Realme Watch S went on its first sale yesterday and the Pro variant is supposed to go on sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12PM IST. Key features of the device include a 14 day battery life, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 15 sports modes and more. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro goes on sale: Should this be your next smartwatch?

Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India

Realme Watch S Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in a single black dial colour option. Customers can opt for the silicone straps or vegan leather straps according to their preference and style. The silicone straps will be made available in four colour options: Black, Blue, Green and Orange. Whereas, the vegan leather straps will also be made available in four colour options: Black, Brown, Blue and Green. Also Read - Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

Silicone straps are priced at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps are priced at Rs 999. These will be made available exclusively on Realme.com. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

Apart from the these two, the company also launched its Realme Watch S Master Edition. The Master Edition has been designed by Grafflex and it will be made available at Rs 5,999 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores soon.

Specifications

Realme Watch S Pro sports a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a 326ppi  pixel density and 450 nits brightness. On top, it features 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The company states that it will be rolling out an advanced Always-On display feature later to it via an OTA update. The watch features over 100 watch faces, which can be changed via the Realme Link app.

The device is made of Stainless Steel and the strap has been crafter out off of a high-end liquid silicone. It is powered by an ARM Cortex M4 processor paired with a separate low power processor to enable optimum performance.

The watch features 15 sports modes, which include outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning and more. It also comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating, allowing users to take it for a swim.

  Published Date: December 29, 2020 12:08 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 29, 2020 12:14 PM IST

