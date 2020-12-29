Apart from the Realme Watch S and S Pro, the company also launched its Realme Watch S Master Edition. (Image: BGR)

recently launched two new smartwatches, Watch S and Watch S Pro. S went on its first sale yesterday and the Pro variant is supposed to go on sale today on and Realme.com at 12PM IST. Key features of the device include a 14 day battery life, a 1.3-inch display, 15 sports modes and more.

Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India

Realme Watch S Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in a single black dial colour option. Customers can opt for the silicone straps or vegan leather straps according to their preference and style. The silicone straps will be made available in four colour options: Black, Blue, Green and Orange. Whereas, the vegan leather straps will also be made available in four colour options: Black, Brown, Blue and Green.

Silicone straps are priced at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps are priced at Rs 999. These will be made available exclusively on Realme.com.

Apart from the these two, the company also launched its Realme Watch S Master Edition. The Master Edition has been designed by Grafflex and it will be made available at Rs 5,999 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores soon.

Specifications

Realme Watch S Pro sports a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits brightness. On top, it features 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The company states that it will be rolling out an advanced Always-On display feature later to it via an OTA update. The watch features over 100 watch faces, which can be changed via the app.

The device is made of Stainless Steel and the strap has been crafter out off of a high-end liquid silicone. It is powered by an Cortex M4 processor paired with a separate low power processor to enable optimum performance.

The watch features 15 sports modes, which include outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning and more. It also comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating, allowing users to take it for a swim.