News

Realme Watch S Pro key specifications leaked ahead of launch

News

Realme Watch S Pro will unveil on Dec 23. Ahead of official launch, some key features have been revealed by the company. Here's a look.

Realme-watch-s-pro

Realme Watch S series with Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will launch on December 23, the company has confirmed. Realme Watch S Pro will be more premium with a large AMOLED touchscreen Always-on display and a metallic case. Realme has already put out teaser pages for the watch on its own website as well as Flipkart. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2020

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed quite a few details of Realme Watch S Pro. The device will sport a 1.39-inch AMOLED Always on touchscreen with a resolution of 454×454 pixels and pixel density 326 ppi. It will sport a stainless steel case. It is claimed to offer 14 day battery life on two hour charge. Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

Realme Watch S Pro: Expected features and specifications

In addition, Realme Watch S Pro will feature dual-satellite GPS and 15 sports to choose from like swimming, outdoor walk, indoor run, run, hiking, basketball, and more. Another key feature will be 5ATM water resistance. The watch will enable blood oxygen and heart rate tracking. Also Read - Top 5 Christmas gifting ideas for tech lovers under Rs 4,000

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked specifications of Realme Watch S Pro. According to the tipster, the device will be powered by a dual processor. It will be compatible with Android 5.0 and higher versions with support for iOS 9.0 and higher coming later. It will be backed by a 420mAh battery with magnetic charging base. The strap will be removable.

Other features of Realme Watch S Pro will include smart control, over 100 watch faces, ability to control music and camera, find phone functionality cloud multi-dial, no disturb mode, lift wrist to wake, and more. Realme Watch S Pro is expected to be available in several colour options.

Realme Watch S, which could be a slightly watered-down version of Realme Watch S Pro, could also launch on December 23. Realme Watch S will also have a stainless steel display and feature a large touchscreen. It is likely that the company will ditch Always-on display for this variant. We will have to wait for the launch to know more details on the price and features of the Realme Watch S series. Alongside the watch series, Realme is also said to unveil Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2020 7:47 PM IST

