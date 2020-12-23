As announced previously, Realme is all ready to launch three new AIoT products in India via an online launch event today. The list includes the Realme Watch S, the Realme Watch S Pro, and a special Master Edition of the Realme Buds Air Pro. Read on to know how you can catch the Realme event live today. Also Read - Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro launched in India, starts at 4,999

Realme Watch S series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition: How to watch live-stream?

Realme's event will take place today, scheduled for 12:30 pm. It will be a virtual event and can be viewed online live via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Alternatively, the event can be watched via Realme’s social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Realme Watch S series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition: Features, Specs, Price

Starting with the smartwatches, the Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro will join the Realme Watch, which was launched in mid-2020. Out of the two, the Realme Watch S was made official in November. It comes with a 1.3 Auto-Brightness touchscreen display with support for 100+ watch faces and colorful silicone watch straps. It comes with an SPO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, and support for 16 sports modes. There is also a 390mAh battery with 15-day battery life, smart notifications, and smart controls to take photos and play/pause music via the watch.

While details regarding the Watch S Pro aren’t fully available, Realme has made certain features official. The Pro version of the Watch S is confirmed to get a bigger 1.39 AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and support for Always-on-Display mode. It will sport a stainless steel chassis, blood-oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, and 15 sports modes. Further, it will come with 14-day battery life, High-Precision dual-satellite GPS, and 5ATM water resistance.

As for the Buds Air Master Edition, the new Realme truly wireless earbuds will be an upgraded version of the Buds Air. The pair will feature a sleek and stylish ‘Full Mirror’ design, support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35dB, up to 25 hours of total playback time, and super low latency. There will also be support for Instant Connection 5.0, dual-mic noise cancellation for calls, Transparency mode, 10mm bass boost driver, and Quick Charge.

While prices of the aforementioned devices aren’t known, the Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro, and Buds Air Pro Master Edition are expected tofall under Rs. 10,000 and retail at Rs. 6,990, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 4,990.