comscore Realme Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch today
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Watch S Pro series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch today: How to watch live stream and more
News

Realme Watch S Pro series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch today: How to watch live stream and more

News

Realme is all set to launch two new smartwatches and a special Master Edition of its Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds in India today

realme watch s

Realme Watch S launched

As announced previously, Realme is all ready to launch three new AIoT products in India via an online launch event today. The list includes the Realme Watch S, the Realme Watch S Pro, and a special Master Edition of the Realme Buds Air Pro. Read on to know how you can catch the Realme event live today. Also Read - Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro launched in India, starts at 4,999

Realme Watch S series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition: How to watch live-stream?

Realme’s event will take place today, scheduled for 12:30 pm. It will be a virtual event and can be viewed online live via the company’s YouTube channel. Here’s a link for the same: Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro key specifications leaked ahead of launch

Alternatively, the event can be watched via Realme’s social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Realme Watch S series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition: Features, Specs, Price

Starting with the smartwatches, the Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro will join the Realme Watch, which was launched in mid-2020. Out of the two, the Realme Watch S was made official in November. It comes with a 1.3 Auto-Brightness touchscreen display with support for 100+ watch faces and colorful silicone watch straps. It comes with an SPO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, and support for 16 sports modes. There is also a 390mAh battery with 15-day battery life, smart notifications, and smart controls to take photos and play/pause music via the watch.

While details regarding the Watch S Pro aren’t fully available, Realme has made certain features official. The Pro version of the Watch S is confirmed to get a bigger 1.39 AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and support for Always-on-Display mode. It will sport a stainless steel chassis, blood-oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, and 15 sports modes. Further, it will come with 14-day battery life, High-Precision dual-satellite GPS, and 5ATM water resistance.

As for the Buds Air Master Edition, the new Realme truly wireless earbuds will be an upgraded version of the Buds Air. The pair will feature a sleek and stylish ‘Full Mirror’ design, support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35dB, up to 25 hours of total playback time,  and super low latency. There will also be support for Instant Connection 5.0, dual-mic noise cancellation for calls, Transparency mode, 10mm bass boost driver, and Quick Charge.

While prices of the aforementioned devices aren’t known, the Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro, and Buds Air Pro Master Edition are expected tofall under Rs. 10,000 and retail at Rs. 6,990, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 4,990.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 23, 2020 9:05 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 23, 2020 9:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India
Wearables
Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India
Google Pixel 4a review: Muah muah

Reviews

Google Pixel 4a review: Muah muah

Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Gaming

Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Finally! Good news for players waiting for PUBG Mobile India launch

Gaming

Finally! Good news for players waiting for PUBG Mobile India launch

Tecno Spark 6 Go with 8GB RAM launched in the Indian market

News

Tecno Spark 6 Go with 8GB RAM launched in the Indian market

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India

Finally! Good news for players waiting for PUBG Mobile India launch

Tecno Spark 6 Go with 8GB RAM launched in the Indian market

Elon Musk wanted to sell Tesla to Apple for one-tenth of current market value

OnePlus Watch launch confirmed for early 2021: Know details

Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

4 WhatsApp features we expect to see in 2021

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

WhatsApp social hacking: What is it & how to stay safe from it

Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India

Wearables

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 7 में होगी सबसे फास्ट चार्जिंग तकनीक, कैमरा स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Hisense Tornado 4K 55-इंच स्मार्ट टीवी की पहली सेल 24 दिसंबर को, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

WhatsApp में आ रहे कमाल के फीचर्स, ग्रुप कॉलिंग होगी मजेदार

Realme Watch S Series और Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम

Motorola के इन 23 स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलने वाला है Android 11 अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India
Wearables
Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India
Finally! Good news for players waiting for PUBG Mobile India launch

Gaming

Finally! Good news for players waiting for PUBG Mobile India launch
Tecno Spark 6 Go with 8GB RAM launched in the Indian market

News

Tecno Spark 6 Go with 8GB RAM launched in the Indian market
Elon Musk wanted to sell Tesla to Apple for one-tenth of current market value

News

Elon Musk wanted to sell Tesla to Apple for one-tenth of current market value
OnePlus Watch launch confirmed for early 2021: Know details

News

OnePlus Watch launch confirmed for early 2021: Know details

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers