Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23 in India
  Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23, Buds Air Pro Master Edition also coming
Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23, Buds Air Pro Master Edition also coming

Realme has finally put a date on its upcoming smartwatch launches for India. The company will launch the Watch S, Watch S Pro, and Buds Air Pro Master Edition.

Realme Watch S

Realme has been teasing a bunch of new IoT products for India since the last few weeks and now, there’s a launch date attached to these products. The Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will launch in India on December 23, as revealed by the latest posts on Relame’s social media accounts. Moreover, these watches will be accompanied by the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition (Phew! Quite a mouthful) wireless earbuds at this launch event. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro all set for global launch on December 17

Realme has been doubling down on its IoT portfolio this year with lots of wireless earphones, accessories, and smart home solutions. Now, it wants to establish itself into the wearable category with the Realme Watch S series. The company did launch a Realme Watch earlier this year but it was more of a glorified fitness tracker instead of a smartwatch. With the Watch S series, it could change things around. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

Realme Watch S series features

The Realme Watch S was launched in Pakistan a few months ago with a feature set that could make it compete with the likes of Amazfit Verge Lite and other similar watches. The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch circular display with a resolution of 360 x 360 and a pixel density of 600 nits. Also Read - Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro India launch teased: What can we expect?

The watch features an auto-brightness sensor, which is a rarity in most affordable smartwatches. Realme also offers a Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display. The Watch S runs a proprietary OS from Realme that allows for custom watch faces. One can also reject incoming calls and unlock their phone. Of course, you will be able to keep an eye on your notifications from the smartwatch.

Similar to most watches, the Watch S features a PPG sensor to measure the heart rate. The watch also features a dedicated sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels. Realme offers 16 sports modes which include Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga, Elliptical workouts, and more. It can also track sleep patterns as well as do idle reminders.

When it comes to battery life, Realme promises a stamina of up to 15 days on a single charge, courtesy of the 390mAh battery. The company says it can take up to 2 hours for a full charge. Furthermore, there’s IP68 water and dust certification.

The Realme Watch S Pro, on the other hand, is supposed to be the more premium option. The specifications aren’t confirmed yet and all we know is that it features an AMOLED display as well as a metallic design. A leaked document also suggested support for GPS tracking. The Watch S Pro is expected to compete with the Mi Watch Revolve.

As for the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, it seems to be the same Buds Air Pro with a special color scheme. Realme teases an active noise cancellation feature for the earbuds and it could be priced slightly higher than the vanilla model.

  Published Date: December 14, 2020 9:29 AM IST

