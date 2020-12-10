Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro India launch confirmed

A few months ago, Realme announced a bunch of new IoT products for India. Prior to the launch, there were hints of Realme launching a smartwatch to take on Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Revolve. However, Realme backed out at the time and is now ready to launch its first premium smartwatch. In fact, there will be two smartwatches, as hinted by the teaser from Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

The teaser image shows what appears to be the Realme Watch S Pro that was launched a while back in international markets. This circular dial with a large display certainly hints at the Watch S Pro. The second watch appears to have a smaller display, which could hint at a cheaper Realme Watch S. The launch date isn’t announced yet but we believe these could be launched in a few weeks’ time. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January, confirms tipster

Realme Watch S series specifications

The Realme Watch S has already been launched in global markets and hence, there’s already a lot you can learn about it from the web. Rumors suggest that the Realme Watch S will cost around Rs 7,000 in India and will challenge the likes of the Amazfit Verge Lite and several smartwatches from Noise. Also Read - Dimensity 800U is the latest 5G MediaTek midrange chip coming to India soon

The Watch S has a circular 1.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It runs on the same FreeRT OS as the Realme Watch, which means you can already expect the software features to be the same as the one from the original version. It features 16 sports modes, gets blood-oxygen monitoring, and can deliver up to 15 days of battery life. The watch has IP68 water and dust protection. Moreover, there’s a Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the top.

The Realme Watch S Pro, on the other hand, is supposed to be the more premium option, complete with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, as seen on some certification sites. This version will also have an auto-brightness sensor but gain GPS tracking, a bigger battery, and a few more sensors. Realme could price this one on par with the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch, i.e. around Rs 10,000.

What remains to be seen is whether Realme pulls off a surprise and launches the Watch S Pro as a full-fledged Wear OS-powered smartwatch. Currently, the cheapest Wear OS watch you can buy in India is the Oppo Watch, starting at a price of Rs 14,990.