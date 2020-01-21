comscore Realme will launch first Snapdragon 720G chipset powered smartphone
Realme will launch first Snapdragon 720G chipset powered smartphone soon

Realme didn't announce any timeline for the launch, but as Qualcomm detailed in its presentation, the Snapdragon 720G SoC powered smartphones will be commercially available in Q1 2020.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 4:58 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro Fortnite

Image credit: Madhav Sheth Twitter

Today at the Qualcomm event in India, Realme has announced that the company will be the first one to launch a smartphone with latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Qualcomm hosted an event in New Delhi, where the chipmaker unveiled three new mobile platforms including Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G. With the new chipsets, Qualcomm is heavily focusing on Wi-Fi, 4G and GPS.

“We were the first brand to launch a smartphone based on the Snapdragon 665 with the Realme 5 series in India. We are further excited for our upcoming smartphone launches in 2020 which will feature the brand-new Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform to help meet the emerging consumer demand,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

Realme didn’t announce any timeline for the launch, but as Qualcomm detailed in its presentation, the Snapdragon 720G SoC powered smartphones will be commercially available in Q1 2020. Similarly, devices powered by Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 SoC will make their way by the end of 2020.

“We are happy to work closely with Qualcomm Technologies who, not only provides us with constant support, but also helps us to continuously deliver cutting-edge and high-quality features, first to our Indian customers. Following our brand dictum of dare to leap, Realme along with support of Qualcomm Technologies, has achieved many firsts in the Indian market,” added Sheth.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC detailed

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC is built on 8nm process node. It comes with an octa-core Kryo 465 CPU that Qualcomm claims to offer 60 percent performance boost. You get two Cortex A76 performance cores clocked up to 2.3GHz, and Six Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

On the graphics side, you have Adreno 618 GPU that promises about 75 percent performance boost. Qualcomm has also included latest gaming APIs and HDR video playback support. And with this being a gaming chipset for mid-range phones support for Snapdragon Elite Gaming is also present.

On the photography side, you get Spectra 350T ISP with support for up to 192-megapixel camera sensor, HEIF capture, smooth zooming, and 4K video capture. There is Hexagon 692 DSP to take care of AI tasks.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 4:58 PM IST

