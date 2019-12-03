comscore Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

Realme will only launch 5G mobile phones in China starting next year. The company will continue to sell 4G devices globally.

  Published: December 3, 2019 1:25 PM IST
realme x2 pro review cameras 2

Realme’s CEO and founder Sky Li has asserted that the company will only launch 5G mobile phones in China starting next year. Realme will continue to sell 4G devices globally. Last month, Realme launched its X2 Pro smartphone in India. The company also announced that it will launch Realme XT 730G in India in December this year. It also confirmed that Realme’s 5G phones will make their debut in India in the year 2020.

In China, Realme will reportedly focus on the flagship smartphone segment only. The Chinese smartphone maker is mulling to bring 5G to mid-range and budget phones next year, to make them more popular and easily accessible to young customers. Realme is also planning to launch its X50 and X50 Youth Edition smartphones soon, as per a report.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

The upcoming Realme phones will offer support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, or to put it simply, dual-mode 5G connectivity support. Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said at the 2019 World 5G Conference that the company is in the last stage of building its 5G factory, which will see development and production of 5G flagships. Realme’s rival Xiaomi is also set to bring new 5G smartphones soon.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will launch new products at an event in China on December 10. The company will be launching the Redmi K30 phone, which will feature 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA network types. This means that Redmi K30 is the first dual-mode Xiaomi 5G smartphone to launch in the market.

With inputs from IANS

Features Realme XT 730G
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: December 3, 2019 1:25 PM IST

