Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon

Smartphone maker Realme has launched its latest smartphones, the Realme X2 and 5s in the Indian market. The launch of these devices comes after weeks of teasers. The company revealed the specifications, pricing, and sale details about both the devices. In addition to the launch of both the devices, the company also teased the launch of its wireless earphones. Taking a closer look at the teaser, it looks like the company is planning to launch its own Apple AirPods alternatives. The company did not share any timeline for the launch, features or other information.

Realme Wireless AirPods specifications

As part of the teaser, the company stated that “Few more exciting things” are launching soon. The company also posted a tweet on its Twitter account with the teaser image. The caption of the teaser image states, “there is more excitement coming your way, stay tuned!”. The teaser image contains a wireframe diagram of the expected design. This diagram showcases Apple AirPods like wireless earphones along with what appears to be the charging case. It likely means that the company will compete with a number of AirPods alternatives for the domestic market.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

These AirPods alternatives are not the only thing that Realme teased at the end of the launch. In addition, the company also confirmed that it will launch a 5G-enabled smartphone in India next year. Realme revealed that it will be one of the first companies to bring 5G capable smartphones to India. This indicates that the company is prepared to take on the competition to reach the top of the market.

Specifications

Features Realme X2 Realme 5s Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Front Camera 32MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh