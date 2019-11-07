Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch in India on November 20

Realme might be preparing to launch its truly wireless earbuds in India before Xiaomi. The company is preparing to launch its first flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro, in India on November 20. Alongside Realme X2 Pro, the company is pegged to launch its Wireless Youth Buds. The true wireless earbuds will join the Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds 2 and Realme Power Bank as an accessory from the company. The wireless earbuds will debut before Xiaomi, which has plans to launch Redmi AirDots in India.

Is Realme planning to launch true wireless earbuds in India?

The details of Realme‘s upcoming truly wireless earbuds called Realme Wireless Youth Buds were teased by company’s Philippines Twitter handle. On Twitter, the company shared that those who pre-order Realme XT will get Youth Buds for free. It is being dubbed as limited edition offering and is priced at 3,499 Philippines Peso (around Rs 4,900). It is possible that Realme will introduce the Wireless Youth Buds in India first. The poster also revealed the design of these true wireless earbuds and their color scheme.

The neXT is now HERE! Get your realme XT 8GB+128GB for only P16,990! Pre-order yours starting today at any realme store nearest you until November 8 and get a FREE limited-edition realme Youth Buds worth P3,499.00!

Taste the #64MPQuadCameraXpert and let us #LeapToQuadCamera! pic.twitter.com/3CnyYqaatU — Realme Philippines (@Realme_PH) October 29, 2019

Realme Wireless Youth Buds have a design similar to that of Samsung Galaxy Buds. It has earbuds which slot into the case with a design theme similar to that of Realme Buds 2. The pricing of the earbuds suggest it will be priced under Rs 5,000 when it becomes official in India. While smartphones have been a focus for Realme in India, the company has been steadily expanding to offer accessories in the market as well. There is no additional detail on the charging capacity of these truly wireless earbuds just yet.

The former sub-brand of Oppo is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world. It has been expanding faster in the Indian market, where it has become fourth largest smartphone brand in just 18 months. Alongside smartphones, it is also looking at selling accessories. The Realme Buds Wireless are widely considered as best wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 2,000 price segment. Now, it seems Realme wants to enter the budget true wireless segment as well.