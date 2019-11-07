comscore Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch in India on November 20
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch alongside Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20
News

Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch alongside Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20

News

If Realme Wireless Youth Buds debut in India on November 20 then it will beat Redmi AirDots to the market.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 6:01 PM IST
Realme Wireless Youth Buds

Realme might be preparing to launch its truly wireless earbuds in India before Xiaomi. The company is preparing to launch its first flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro, in India on November 20. Alongside Realme X2 Pro, the company is pegged to launch its Wireless Youth Buds. The true wireless earbuds will join the Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds 2 and Realme Power Bank as an accessory from the company. The wireless earbuds will debut before Xiaomi, which has plans to launch Redmi AirDots in India.

Is Realme planning to launch true wireless earbuds in India?

The details of Realme‘s upcoming truly wireless earbuds called Realme Wireless Youth Buds were teased by company’s Philippines Twitter handle. On Twitter, the company shared that those who pre-order Realme XT will get Youth Buds for free. It is being dubbed as limited edition offering and is priced at 3,499 Philippines Peso (around Rs 4,900). It is possible that Realme will introduce the Wireless Youth Buds in India first. The poster also revealed the design of these true wireless earbuds and their color scheme.

Realme Wireless Youth Buds have a design similar to that of Samsung Galaxy Buds. It has earbuds which slot into the case with a design theme similar to that of Realme Buds 2. The pricing of the earbuds suggest it will be priced under Rs 5,000 when it becomes official in India. While smartphones have been a focus for Realme in India, the company has been steadily expanding to offer accessories in the market as well. There is no additional detail on the charging capacity of these truly wireless earbuds just yet.

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

The former sub-brand of Oppo is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world. It has been expanding faster in the Indian market, where it has become fourth largest smartphone brand in just 18 months. Alongside smartphones, it is also looking at selling accessories. The Realme Buds Wireless are widely considered as best wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 2,000 price segment. Now, it seems Realme wants to enter the budget true wireless segment as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 “Fury Of The Wasteland”
Gaming
PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 “Fury Of The Wasteland”
Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked

News

Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked

Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup

News

Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

News

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch in India on November 20

Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked

Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch in India on November 20

News

Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch in India on November 20
Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version

News

Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version
Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 2Z की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नए दाम और फीचर्स

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming : दूसरा T20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Paytm से RELIANCE JIO के इन प्लान पर मिल रहा 50 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

4 बैक कैमरो के साथ Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

TikTok ने लॉन्च किया Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch in India on November 20
News
Realme Wireless Youth Buds tipped to launch in India on November 20
Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked

News

Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked
Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup

News

Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup
Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

News

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details