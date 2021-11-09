comscore Realme working on its first smartphone with an under-display camera: Report
Realme working on its first smartphone with an under-display camera: Report

Realme could soon launch its first smartphone with an under-display camera according to a new report. Here's everything that you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Realme new phone

(Image: Weibo)

Realme is currently working on its first smartphone with an under-display camera according to a report by The Mobile Hunt. This will make Realme one of the few smartphone manufacturers to have an under-display camera offering like Samsung, ZTE and more. Also Read - Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

The report consists of a few wireframe diagrams pulled from a recent patent filing. In the diagrams, the device does not consist of any spots to integrate a selfie camera. Also Read - Best 5G budget phones to buy in India in November 2021

To recall, back in September, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase posted an image of a smartphone on Weibo with no notch or punch hole, leading to speculation of the return of the pop-up selfie camera. However, Chase clarified in the post’s comments that the device doesn’t come with a pop-up mechanism either, hinting at under-display camera tech. Also Read - Top smart home gadgets under Rs 3,000 to buy this Diwali: Realme Smart Cam 360°, Mi LED smart bulb and more

Realme, Realme under-display camera smartphone, Realme smartphones, Realme news, Realme phones

(Realme patent image)

The wireframe diagrams showcase a rectangular camera module on the back consisting of three camera sensors along with an LED flash module. The right edge consists of a power button, whereas, the left edge sports the volume rockers. The bottom edge has cutouts for a USB Type-C port and a sim tray. The device does not seem to sport a cutout for the 3.5mm headphone jack.

While the patent filing does not guarantee that the design showcased will materialise as a physical device, it is indicative that Realme is working towards the same.

Apart from Realme, a number of other Chinese smartphone manufacturers are working on the under-display selfie camera technology including brands like Honor, Oppo and Vivo.

In other news, Realme is currently reportedly working on a ‘proper’ flagship smartphone, which could be priced at around Yuan 5,000 (approximately Rs 58,000). Realme China President Xu Qi at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference 2021 (via ITHome) said that the smartphone will launch next year. As of now, it is unclear if the upcoming flagship device will launch under the company’s existing GT series or a new series.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 6:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 9, 2021 6:01 AM IST

