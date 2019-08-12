Just last week, a Realme X 256GB storage variant was spotted on TENAA. Such a listing is an indication to an imminent launch. Today, the company has made this top-end variant official. Read on to know everything about this Realme X 256GB variant.

Realme X 256GB variant prices, availability

The top-end Realme X variant has launched in China, and it is set to go on sale starting August 18. This variant costs CNY 1,999, which roughly translates to Rs 20,000. It is currently up for pre-orders on Realme’s official China e-store, Jingdong Mall, Tmall, and Suning.

To put into perspective, prices for the Realme X in India start from Rs 16,999. This is for the variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. The top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,999. There is however no word on when the company plans to launch the new 256GB storage variant in India.

Realme X features, specifications

Realme X first launched in China back in May this year. This was followed by an India launch in the month of July. As mentioned, prices for the Realme X in India starts from Rs 16,999.

Watch: Realme X First Look

The smartphone’s USP include an edge-to-edge display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera embedded into a pop-up mechanism, and a dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Features Realme X Lite Realme X Price – 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 5MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 16MP Battery 4,050mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline