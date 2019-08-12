comscore Realme X 256GB variant launched in China; sales start August 18
Realme X 256GB storage variant launched; to go on sale in China from August 18

Just last week, a Realme X 256GB storage variant was spotted on TENAA. Such a listing is an indication to an imminent launch. Today, the company has made this top-end variant official. Read on to know

  • Published: August 12, 2019 11:48 AM IST
realme-x-review-bgr-4

Just last week, a Realme X 256GB storage variant was spotted on TENAA. Such a listing is an indication to an imminent launch. Today, the company has made this top-end variant official. Read on to know everything about this Realme X 256GB variant.

Realme X 256GB variant prices, availability

The top-end Realme X variant has launched in China, and it is set to go on sale starting August 18. This variant costs CNY 1,999, which roughly translates to Rs 20,000. It is currently up for pre-orders on Realme’s official China e-store, Jingdong Mall, Tmall, and Suning.

To put into perspective, prices for the Realme X in India start from Rs 16,999. This is for the variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. The top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,999. There is however no word on when the company plans to launch the new 256GB storage variant in India.

Realme X features, specifications

Realme X first launched in China back in May this year. This was followed by an India launch in the month of July. As mentioned, prices for the Realme X in India starts from Rs 16,999.

Watch: Realme X First Look

The smartphone’s USP include an edge-to-edge display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera embedded into a pop-up mechanism, and a dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Features Realme X Lite Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 5MP Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP 16MP
Battery 4,050mAh 3,765mAh

  Published Date: August 12, 2019 11:48 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio बनी देश की नंबर-1 टेलीकॉम कंपनी : मुकेश अंबनी

Reliance AGM 2019: Jio ने लॉन्च किया नया गेमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म, सेट-टॉप-बॉक्स के जरिए खेल सकेंगे ऑनलाइन गेम

Jio Fiber Plan हुए लॉन्च, 700 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में जियो यूजर्स को मिलेंगी ये सर्विस

Realme भारत में 20 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगी Realme 5 सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन

Reliance JioGigaFiber हाई स्पीड ब्रॉडबैंड, लाइव TV चैनल और टेलीफोन सर्विस के साथ आज हो सकता लॉन्च

