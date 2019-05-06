Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch confirmed for May 15

Realme, the former sub-brand of Oppo, is finally returning to its home market – China. The company has announced that it will launch the Realme X in China on May 15. The company confirmed the launch date, which has been rumored for some time now, via an official post on Weibo. The Realme X is likely to be accompanied by a lighter version of the device, which could be called the Realme X Youth Edition or Realme X Lite. Ahead of its official launch, the upcoming smartphone is already available for pre-order via online retailers such as JD.com, Suning and Tmall.

The announcement comes after the device surfaced online on China’s leading e-commerce platforms confirming the launch date. According to the post on Weibo, the launch event is set to take place in Beijing and the company has shared some creatives with the “realme X” branding on it. It is not clear what Realme plans to announce beyond the Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition for the Chinese market. The Realme X could be headed to India since it has already received BIS certification.

Realme has been teasing the smartphone for sometime and has already posted a teaser introducing the official tune of the company. The teaser video shows a smartphone with an elevating selfie camera similar to the Oppo F11 Pro and the Realme X could be based on Oppo’s offering. The leaks so far suggest that the smartphone is codenamed RMX1901 and is expected to feature gradient color finish and could be offered in blue color.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and could be offered in at least three storage variants: 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The leaks also hint at the smartphone starting at RMB 1,599 (around Rs 16,500) for the base model and going all the way up to RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,500) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme X will be the first smartphone from Realme to feature a full screen design without a teardrop notch or any other kind of cut out.

It is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and offer a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The full features of the smartphone are yet to revealed but it does seem to feature same hardware as that of Oppo F11 Pro. Alongside the Realme X, Realme is also rumored to launch the Realme 3 Pro for the Chinese market.