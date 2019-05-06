comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch confirmed for May 15
News

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch confirmed for May 15

News

Realme X will be the first smartphone from Realme to feature a pop-up selfie camera design. It is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Realme X Weibo teaser main

Source: Weibo

Realme, the former sub-brand of Oppo, is finally returning to its home market – China. The company has announced that it will launch the Realme X in China on May 15. The company confirmed the launch date, which has been rumored for some time now, via an official post on Weibo. The Realme X is likely to be accompanied by a lighter version of the device, which could be called the Realme X Youth Edition or Realme X Lite. Ahead of its official launch, the upcoming smartphone is already available for pre-order via online retailers such as JD.com, Suning and Tmall.

The announcement comes after the device surfaced online on China’s leading e-commerce platforms confirming the launch date. According to the post on Weibo, the launch event is set to take place in Beijing and the company has shared some creatives with the “realme X” branding on it. It is not clear what Realme plans to announce beyond the Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition for the Chinese market. The Realme X could be headed to India since it has already received BIS certification.

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera spotted ahead of launch

Also Read

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera spotted ahead of launch

Realme has been teasing the smartphone for sometime and has already posted a teaser introducing the official tune of the company. The teaser video shows a smartphone with an elevating selfie camera similar to the Oppo F11 Pro and the Realme X could be based on Oppo’s offering. The leaks so far suggest that the smartphone is codenamed RMX1901 and is expected to feature gradient color finish and could be offered in blue color.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and could be offered in at least three storage variants: 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The leaks also hint at the smartphone starting at RMB 1,599 (around Rs 16,500) for the base model and going all the way up to RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,500) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme X will be the first smartphone from Realme to feature a full screen design without a teardrop notch or any other kind of cut out.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

It is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and offer a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The full features of the smartphone are yet to revealed but it does seem to feature same hardware as that of Oppo F11 Pro. Alongside the Realme X, Realme is also rumored to launch the Realme 3 Pro for the Chinese market.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 1:28 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream
News
Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream
Fortnite is giving a free glider to players for glitch riddled event

Gaming

Fortnite is giving a free glider to players for glitch riddled event

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed

News

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed

Xiaomi Mi A3 series details leaked ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 series details leaked ahead of launch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 expected to arrive in 5G and non-5G variant

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 expected to arrive in 5G and non-5G variant

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream

How YouTube engineers plotted to kill Internet Explorer 6

Mozilla releasing fix for Firefox extensions bug

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed

Xiaomi Mi A3 series details leaked ahead of launch

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed

News

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed
Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera spotted

News

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera spotted
Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts

Deals

Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts
Realme X likely to launch in India soon

News

Realme X likely to launch in India soon
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X और Realme X Youth Edition स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च डेट की हुई पुष्टि, 15 मई को इन फीचर्स के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Google I/O 2019 कल से हो रहा है शुरू, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट: Android Q, Pixel 3a सीरीज समेत ये हो सकती हैं बड़ी घोषणाएं

घर बैठे ऑर्डर करें Vodafone की नई प्रीपेड सिम

Airtel Updates Postpaid Plans: ये है कंपनी का सबसे सस्ता पोस्डपेड प्लान, Amazon Prime, Netflix और ZEE5 का सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल रहा है फ्री

Flipkart Summer Carnival : इन डिवाइस पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream
News
Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream
How YouTube engineers plotted to kill Internet Explorer 6

News

How YouTube engineers plotted to kill Internet Explorer 6
Mozilla releasing fix for Firefox extensions bug

News

Mozilla releasing fix for Firefox extensions bug
Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed

News

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition launch date confirmed
Xiaomi Mi A3 series details leaked ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 series details leaked ahead of launch