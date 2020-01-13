Chinese smartphone maker Realme seems to be rolling out the Android 10-based Realme UI beta for its Realme X users in China. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system on top of the company’s new Realme UI custom skin.

Realme is rolling out the Realme UI beta update for Realme X smartphone users in China, for now, GSMarena reports. The new Android 10 beta update bumps up the software to RMX1901_11_C_01. The company made this announcement on the official Realmebbs website in China. As part of the announcement, the company also revealed the Realme UI roadmap for other Realme smartphones.

The listing revealed that the Realme 3 Pro will receive the stable Realme UI next month, while the Realme 5 Pro will later get the update in March. Realme X2 and X2 Pro users can receive the Android 10-based Realme UI stable update in April. However, this roadmap release is for the Chinese units. As per the company’s previous statement, some global Realme smartphones are likely to get the Realme UI stable update later this month.

The Android 10-based Realme UI update for the Realme X smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Realme X features, specifications

The Realme X flaunts a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a 3,760mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Realme X supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

