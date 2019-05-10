comscore
  • Realme X appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
Realme X appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

The upcoming Realme X handset has made an appearance on Geekbench. The listing shows the phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM.

Realme is reportedly gearing up to launch its Realme X series on May 15 in China. Recently, the Realme X was spotted on TENAA, which revealed full specifications and images. The upcoming Realme handset has now made an appearance on Geekbench. The listing shows the phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM.

Now, this is surprising as the Realme X Lite is also said to house the same Snapdragon 710 chipset under the hood, as per the TENAA listing. Furthermore, the latter suggested that Realme X might come with 4GB RAM option. Now, the Geekbench listing says that the device could debut with 8GB RAM option. All this further suggests that there could also be a 6GB RAM variant, GSMArena reports.

Besides, both the smartphones are said to ship with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system-based ColorOS 6. The Realme X could pack a big 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution. It is said to sport a notch-less display design. The Chinese company might launch the phone with a small 3,680mAh battery under the hood. On the photography front, there could a dual-camera setup at the back.

The setup is expected to offer a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel snapper for capturing selfies on the front. Additionally, as the Realme X will reportedly feature a notch-less design, this means that it will sport a pop-up selfie camera. We might also get to see an in-display fingerprint reader as the affordable variant of the Realme X is likely to offer a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is expected to be backed by a 3,960mAh battery under the hood. The Realme X Lite, on the other hand, could pack a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, a dual camera system and more. At the back, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. It is expected to offer a 25-megapixel sensor on the front for capturing selfies.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 5:04 PM IST

