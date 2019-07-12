The Realme X smartphone is all set to make its debut in India on July 15. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has announced a blind order sale. The four-day sale is already live, and will end on July 14. During this sale, customers can pre-order the Realme X and also the Spider-Man Edition. The registration process is quite simple, and one will also have to pay a small deposit fee.

To blind order, users just need to register on the Realme India website at 12:00PM to be able to participate. Do note that the Realme X blind sale will be limited to only first 2,000 buyers. Additionally, only the first 300 customers will get the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home gift box. After the registration process, you will be required to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit. This will ensure that you get the all-new Realme X when it goes on sale on July 22.

Post that, the initial deposit of Rs 1,000 will then be increased to Rs 1,500. This means that the company is offering you an extra Rs 500 discount. Realme says customers can also cancel the blind order and seek a refund. “They need to raise the request from their ‘My Order’ section of their respective account on July 22 at 12:00PM. For those who fail to apply for a refund during this period, their chance will be forfeited. And the deposit amount shall be refunded automatically by 27 July 2019.” Customers can then purchase the Realme X between July 22 to July 26 by paying the remaining amount, as per Realme’s forum.

Realme X specifications, features

To recall, the Realme X was launched in China in May this year. The same handset will arrive in India on July 15. The device offers a 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is also covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. There is no notch, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a 3,765mAh battery, and there is also support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. It runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. The front camera has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. There is a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The AI-powered camera also supports Super Night mode. One can also shoot ultra slow-motion videos with the Realme X phone.

Features Realme X Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

