comscore Realme X blind order sale till July 14: Check offer, specs, how to pre-order
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X blind order sale till July 14: How to pre-order the smartphone
News

Realme X blind order sale till July 14: How to pre-order the smartphone

News

The Realme X blind order sale is already live and will end on July 14. The Realme X blind sale will be limited to only first 2,000 buyers and only first 300 users will get the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home gift box. 

  • Published: July 12, 2019 11:59 AM IST
realme x first impressions screen

The Realme X smartphone is all set to make its debut in India on July 15. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has announced a blind order sale. The four-day sale is already live, and will end on July 14. During this sale, customers can pre-order the Realme X and also the Spider-Man Edition. The registration process is quite simple, and one will also have to pay a small deposit fee.

To blind order, users just need to register on the Realme India website at 12:00PM to be able to participate. Do note that the Realme X blind sale will be limited to only first 2,000 buyers. Additionally, only the first 300 customers will get the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home gift box. After the registration process, you will be required to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit. This will ensure that you get the all-new Realme X when it goes on sale on July 22.

Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes and special retail box

Also Read

Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes and special retail box

Post that, the initial deposit of Rs 1,000 will then be increased to Rs 1,500. This means that the company is offering you an extra Rs 500 discount. Realme says customers can also cancel the blind order and seek a refund. “They need to raise the request from their ‘My Order’ section of their respective account on July 22 at 12:00PM. For those who fail to apply for a refund during this period, their chance will be forfeited. And the deposit amount shall be refunded automatically by 27 July 2019.” Customers can then purchase the Realme X between July 22 to July 26 by paying the remaining amount, as per Realme’s forum.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme X specifications, features

To recall, the Realme X was launched in China in May this year. The same handset will arrive in India on July 15. The device offers a 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is also covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. There is no notch, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Check out Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 deals available during Realme Million Days Sale

Also Read

Check out Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 deals available during Realme Million Days Sale

The smartphone comes with a 3,765mAh battery, and there is also support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. It runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. The front camera has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. There is a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The AI-powered camera also supports Super Night mode. One can also shoot ultra slow-motion videos with the Realme X phone.

Features Realme X
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

15390

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 11:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting TikTok video
News
Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting TikTok video
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals a curvier display

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals a curvier display

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?

News

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?

Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs

Deals

Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

News

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

Realme X blind order sale till July 14: How to pre-order the smartphone

Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting TikTok video

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals a curvier display

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X blind order sale till July 14: How to pre-order the smartphone

News

Realme X blind order sale till July 14: How to pre-order the smartphone
Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro spotted on Russia's EEC site

News

Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro spotted on Russia's EEC site
Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart

News

Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart
Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19

News

Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19
Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Mi A3 Leaks: Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite में होगा यह प्रोसेसर

Realme 4 Leaks : EEC की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट किए गए Realme के तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Day : Alexa-इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट होम प्रोडॉक्ट पर मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi के 48MP कैमरा वाले Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को ओपन सेल पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी Redmi K20 और K20 Pro की प्री-बुकिंग, ये हैं कंडीशन

News

Realme X blind order sale till July 14: How to pre-order the smartphone
News
Realme X blind order sale till July 14: How to pre-order the smartphone
Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting TikTok video

News

Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting TikTok video
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals a curvier display

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals a curvier display
Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?

News

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?
Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

News

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant