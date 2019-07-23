comscore Realme X gets July Android security patch and more in China | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X is getting its first software update with July Android security patch, and more
News

Realme X is getting its first software update with July Android security patch, and more

News

Realme is rolling out a number of important patches, bug fixes, and optimizations. This new Realme X update comes months after the device first launched in China.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 6:46 PM IST
realme x first impressions screen

Realme has just released the first software update for its devices in the Chinese market. According to a new report, Realme is rolling out a number of important patches, bug fixes, and optimizations. This new update comes months after the device first launched in China. Before we dive into the details, it is worth noting that the update may be rolling in an incremental manner. If you are a Realme X user with the Chinese variant, don’t worry if you have not received the update. It is likely that the update will reach your device in the coming days. How that we have covered that, let’s talk about the details.

Realme X update details

According to a report by GizChina, the device is finally getting July 5, 2019, Android Security Patch. Beyond this, the company has also improved the camera of the smartphone with adjustments in the 48-megapixel mode. In addition, the update also brings a number of improvements and optimizations to the Realme X system. Realme claims that this update optimizes system performance while improving its fluency and stability. The company also seems to have made improvements to the “intelligent deep sleep mode” that comes with Realme X. These improvements will ensure that the “deep sleep mode” will continue to run at “low power” during the sleep mode.

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor; Realme X Lite launched

Also Read

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor; Realme X Lite launched

The update change-log also revealed improvements to the Google service framework networking mechanism. Google service framework is the back-end to ensure that users can install Google services on their devices. This makes it easier for users in China to install Google services on their devices. Other changes include improvements in the gaming capabilities of the smartphone under special scenes”. The last item on the list is improvements to the Dolby sound effect “in special scenes” as well as the VoLTE HD Call icon.

Realme X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and more

Also Read

Realme X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and more

Realme has just launched the Realme X with Realme 3i some days back in in the Indian market. The company has not rolled out any software update for its devices in the Indian market. For context, the Indian variant of the device comes with June 5, 2019, Android security patch. Realme has not revealed any details about update roll out to Indian devices.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 6:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Galaxy S10's Super Steady Camera feature

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Galaxy S10's Super Steady Camera feature

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more

News

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more

Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

News

Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking

News

Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Realme X gets July Android security patch and more in China

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Galaxy S10's Super Steady Camera feature

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more

Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X gets July Android security patch and more in China

News

Realme X gets July Android security patch and more in China
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

News

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking

News

Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking
Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

News

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability
Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

हिंदी समाचार

कल पहली बार सेल पर आएगा Realme X, जानें प्राइस, सेल ऑफर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 498 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, Star मेंबशिप के साथ मिलेंगे कई फायदे

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: कीमत एक जैसी लेकिन स्पसिफिकेशंस और कैमरा में ये है अंतर

Honor 9X और 9X Pro पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme X gets July Android security patch and more in China
News
Realme X gets July Android security patch and more in China
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

News

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Galaxy S10's Super Steady Camera feature

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Galaxy S10's Super Steady Camera feature
BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more

News

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more
Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

News

Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications