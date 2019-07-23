Realme X gets July Android security patch and more in China

Realme has just released the first software update for its devices in the Chinese market. According to a new report, Realme is rolling out a number of important patches, bug fixes, and optimizations. This new update comes months after the device first launched in China. Before we dive into the details, it is worth noting that the update may be rolling in an incremental manner. If you are a Realme X user with the Chinese variant, don’t worry if you have not received the update. It is likely that the update will reach your device in the coming days. How that we have covered that, let’s talk about the details.

Realme X update details

According to a report by GizChina, the device is finally getting July 5, 2019, Android Security Patch. Beyond this, the company has also improved the camera of the smartphone with adjustments in the 48-megapixel mode. In addition, the update also brings a number of improvements and optimizations to the Realme X system. Realme claims that this update optimizes system performance while improving its fluency and stability. The company also seems to have made improvements to the “intelligent deep sleep mode” that comes with Realme X. These improvements will ensure that the “deep sleep mode” will continue to run at “low power” during the sleep mode.

The update change-log also revealed improvements to the Google service framework networking mechanism. Google service framework is the back-end to ensure that users can install Google services on their devices. This makes it easier for users in China to install Google services on their devices. Other changes include improvements in the gaming capabilities of the smartphone under special scenes”. The last item on the list is improvements to the Dolby sound effect “in special scenes” as well as the VoLTE HD Call icon.

Realme has just launched the Realme X with Realme 3i some days back in in the Indian market. The company has not rolled out any software update for its devices in the Indian market. For context, the Indian variant of the device comes with June 5, 2019, Android security patch. Realme has not revealed any details about update roll out to Indian devices.

