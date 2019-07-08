Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

Realme and Flipkart have teamed up to tease the launch of the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme X. As part of the launch, Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page to share some details about the smartphone. This includes the launch date, survey results on what smartphone users want from the upcoming smartphone. In addition, the landing page also revealed that Realme has made the smartphone after hearing the user feedback. Realme revealed that it asked the “Pop-up” generation about the features that they want in the upcoming smartphone. It is worth noting that the company has already launched the smartphone in China back in May.

Realme X Flipkart launch landing page

First up, the survey stated about 62 percent of users “voted for a stylish Pop-up Camera!” on the smartphone. We are already aware of the specifications of the Realme X from the China launch. To recall, the Realme X is expected to come with a pop-up camera in India. The second question revealed that 59 percent of the users wish for a true full-screen display. This means that they are not a fan for any notch or any other obstruction in the front. Given that the Realme X will sport a pop-up camera for selfies, we are certain that the phone will follow this.

Beyond this, the survey indicated that about 66 percent of smartphone users wish for a “Superfast-charging Battery”. This is to ensure that the smartphone can keep up with the “superfast lifestyle” of the user. This likely indicates that the Realme X is expected to feature VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. This means that users can easily top up the battery of their smartphone in a considerably short time. As per the China launch, we are almost certain that the Realme X will not sport the usual Qualcomm Quick Charge technology.

The last question of the survey revealed that about 81 percent of users wished for “a brilliant Rear Camera”. Taking a look back at the percentages, the good rear camera is the most desired among the users. The landing page also confirmed that the Realme X will launch of June 15, 2019. The company confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with all the things that users desire for.

Realme X Specifications

Features Realme X Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

