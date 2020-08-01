Realme is rolling out a new software update for the Realme X device in India. The update now brings a month-old July 2020 Android security patch, along with some newly added features, optimizations, and other bug fixes. The company previously pushed out the same update for the 3i smartphone as well. Also Read - Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched; set to go on sale next week

The latest update for the Realme X smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1971EX_11.C.05 with an update size of 502 MB. As per the changelog, the new update has added the smooth scrolling feature in the Realme Lab. It also brings the new multi-user feature in the settings app. Plus, Realme has fixed some known issues and improved system stability.

The update patch notes mention optimization for screen recording feature. It further improves the transparency of the swipe back gesture style and Bluetooth in flight mode. Moreover, the July 2020 security patch additionally fixes a number of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone.

The OTA update is rolling out to limited users in a phased process. So, it could take a while before reaching all Realme X units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme X features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X made its debut last year in May. It flaunts a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor housed inside the pop-up camera.

The Realme X has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,765 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

