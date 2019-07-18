comscore Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today on Realme.com, Flipkart: Price in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today on Realme.com, Flipkart: Check price in India, specifications
News

Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today on Realme.com, Flipkart: Check price in India, specifications

News

Realme will host a 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today at 8PM. The Realme X price in India starts from Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 9:35 AM IST
realme x first impressions screen

The Realme X made its debut in India just a few days back. The device will go on sale in India on July 24, but the Chinese company will host an early ‘Hate-to-Wait’ sale today. The Realme X sale is scheduled for 8:00PM on July 18. The device will be available via both Flipkart and Realme.com. The e-commerce giant is also taking registrations for notifications. Additionally, the smartphone will also be available via offline stores starting August, as per  Realme.

Realme X price in India

The Realme X price in India starts from Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 19,999. During the sale, the Realme X will be available in two color options, which includes Polar White and Space Blue. As of now, it is unknown as to how the “Hate-to-Wait” sale will operate, but we do know that the sale will start at 8:00PM today.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Which one to choose?

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Which one to choose?

Realme X specifications, features

The Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display. It has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The device flaunts a full-screen notch-less design- all thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It is by up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The handset runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The Realme phone packs a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The budget device is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery, which supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 tech.

The AI-powered camera also offers support for Super Night mode. One can also shoot ultra slow-motion videos with the Realme X smartphone. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port too. It also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.  There is Dolby Atmos surround sound tech too.

Features Realme X
Price Rs 16,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 unlikely to feature the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 unlikely to feature the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset
Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched

News

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Apple might bring rainbow logo back with iPhone launch this year

News

Apple might bring rainbow logo back with iPhone launch this year

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today: All you need to know

How to bypass FaceApp block in India and use 'old-age' filter

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 unlikely to feature the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today: All you need to know

News

Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Which smartphone to buy?

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Which smartphone to buy?
Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

News

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X Hate to Wait Sale : प्री-बुकिंग कर चुके बॉयर्स के लिए आज सेल पर आएगा Realme X स्मार्टफोन

2 साल की वारंटी के साथ Redmi 7A को आज एक बार फिर खरीदने का मौका

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

इन कंपनियों ने Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC वाले अपने नए स्मार्टफोन किए टीज

Redmi K20 vs Realme X : दोनों में से कौन-सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार

News

Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today: All you need to know
News
Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' sale today: All you need to know
How to bypass FaceApp block in India and use 'old-age' filter

News

How to bypass FaceApp block in India and use 'old-age' filter
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 unlikely to feature the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 unlikely to feature the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset
Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched

News

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched