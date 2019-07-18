The Realme X made its debut in India just a few days back. The device will go on sale in India on July 24, but the Chinese company will host an early ‘Hate-to-Wait’ sale today. The Realme X sale is scheduled for 8:00PM on July 18. The device will be available via both Flipkart and Realme.com. The e-commerce giant is also taking registrations for notifications. Additionally, the smartphone will also be available via offline stores starting August, as per Realme.

Realme X price in India

The Realme X price in India starts from Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 19,999. During the sale, the Realme X will be available in two color options, which includes Polar White and Space Blue. As of now, it is unknown as to how the “Hate-to-Wait” sale will operate, but we do know that the sale will start at 8:00PM today.

Realme X specifications, features

The Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display. It has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The device flaunts a full-screen notch-less design- all thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It is by up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

The handset runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The Realme phone packs a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The budget device is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery, which supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 tech.

The AI-powered camera also offers support for Super Night mode. One can also shoot ultra slow-motion videos with the Realme X smartphone. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port too. It also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound tech too.

Features Realme X Price Rs 16,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

