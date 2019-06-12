comscore Realme X could launch as Realme 4 Pro in India before September
Realme X could launch in India as Realme 4 Pro; expected before September

The Realme X was recently announced in China with a rising selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC and more. Reports indicate that it could launch in India before September and could be rebranded as Realme 4 Pro.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 9:14 AM IST
realme x first impressions screen

The Realme X is undoubtedly the company’s most anticipated smartphone expected to launch in India. At the global launch event in China, Realme mentioned that India launch will happen in H2 2019. Now, a new report indicates that the Realme X will hit the Indian shores before September.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had already mentioned that the Realme X in India may offer different specifications with prices starting around Rs 18,000. Now, Twitter user @TheMast08496363 tweeted that the Realme X will be rebranded as Realme 4 Pro in India. He further added that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 730 / 730G instead of the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

In China, the Realme X is offered in three storage variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300). The other model features 6GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,300). There is also a top end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,400).

Realme X features, specifications

The highlight of the smartphone is its 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It does not feature any notch, thanks to the rising selfie camera. The camera has a resolution of 16-megapixel and Realme is using a Sony IMX471 sensor.

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup, where one is a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The camera also supports ultra-slow-motion video recording of 960fps at 720p resolution, and 120fps at 1080p resolution.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, it is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Realme X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

  Published Date: June 12, 2019 9:14 AM IST

