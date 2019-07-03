comscore Realme X India launch has been set for July 15 | BGR India
Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

Relame X will be launching in India on July 15 and will have a limited edition themed after Spider-man: Far from Home.

  Published: July 3, 2019 10:10 AM IST
Realme X Launch date

Realme had officially teased its pop-up camera smartphone Realme X India launch on Twitter. The company, on Monday, tweeted a teaser poster noting “Realme X Coming Soon”. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, tweeted similar announcement and confirmed “onion and garlic design master editions.” Now, the company has confirmed the launch date as July 15, on its own website.

Realme X India launch details

Realme is partnering up with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home for this launch. The smartphone will even get a Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift-Box. The launch will take place at 12:30PM, and the normal variant of the device along with the limited one will launch.

To recall, the Realme X made its debut in China back in May. The company also launched Realme X Lite, the rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro for the Chinese market. During the unveiling, Realme had mentioned about the India launch in second half of 2019, and now the device will finally make it to our shores.

Previously, Sheth also mentioned that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. In China, it is offered in three storage variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). There is also a top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). It remains to be seen if Realme launches all three variants in India or the top-end 8GB RAM variant.

Realme X features, specifications

The highlight of the smartphone is its 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. And there is no notch, thanks to the rising selfie camera. The camera has a resolution of 16-megapixel and Realme is using a Sony IMX471 sensor.

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup, where one is a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The camera, backed by AI, also supports Super Night Mode that lets you take crisp and clear photos in low-light. The camera also supports ultra slow-motion video recording of 960fps at 720p resolution, and 120fps at 1080p resolution.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, in India, the smartphone may launch with a different chipset, probably Snapdragon 730. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Realme X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Features Realme X
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

