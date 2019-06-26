It looks like Realme is planning to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme X next month in India. This information comes after some rumors suggesting the Realme X India launch. Realme has already launched the smartphone in the Chinese market about a month back. Recent rumors also indicated that Realme could launch the Realme X as a rebranded Realme 4 Pro in the market. The latest report also indicates that Realme will team up with Marvel for promotion of the upcoming Spider-Man: Far from Home. As part of the collaboration, Realme will include a Spider-Man: Far From Home phone case with each Realme X device.

Realme X India launch details and specifications

According to the information sourced from 91Mobiles, it is unclear if Realme will launch the Spider-Man case with the phone. It is also possible that the company may launch the case on July 4, the day when the movie is set to release in India. The report also noted that Realme X is likely to launch “in the middle of July” in the Indian market. This information comes around the same time when Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased a new smartphone. The mystery smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and four cameras in the back.

Talking about specifications, Realme X sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone does not feature any notch due to pop-up selfie camera solution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Moving to the camera specifications, the pop-up setup sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies. We are greeted with a dual-camera setup on the back of the Realme X. The primary camera features a 48-megapixel sensor and the secondary sports a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The rear camera setup also supports 960fps ultra-slow-motion video recording at 720p resolution, and 120fps at 1080p. To keep things ticking, Realme X is powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Realme X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Features Realme X Price – Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+ Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

