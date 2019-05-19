comscore
  • Realme X Indian variant ‘might have’ different features and specifications: Madhav Sheth
Realme X Indian variant ‘might have’ different features and specifications: Madhav Sheth

Realme X was recently launched in China. Its highlights include a bezel-less display, and a pop-up selfie camera among others. It remains to be seen how the Indian variant of the Realme X will be different from the Chinese variant.

realme x first impressions screen

Last week, Realme launched its flagship Realme X smartphone at an event in China. Post the launch, it was all but confirmed that the new smartphone will launch in India sometime in June. While there is yet to be any word on an official launch date, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has thrown in a surprise for those waiting to buy the Realme X.

Sheth took to Twitter to reveal an interesting tidbit about the Realme X launch in India. He revealed that the Realme X variant launching in India “might not” have the same set of specs as the Chinese variant. There is however no word on how the two variants will be different.

Sheth further revealed that prices of the Realme X in India will be around the Rs 18,000 mark. This price tag could correspond to the top variant (128GB storage+8GB RAM), and the base variant could be cheaper. Sheth also confirmed that the Realme X Onion and Garlic variants will indeed be coming to our shores. As mentioned though, there is no official launch date revealed by Realme yet.

Realme X features, specifications

To recap, the Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance.

Among the highlights of the smartphone is the pop-up selfie camera. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor hidden in a mechanized contraption. Realme says that the pop-up camera just takes 0.74 seconds to rise up and is guaranteed to offer a life span of 200,000 operations. At the back, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

Other features include a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Connectivity options include VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket and a micro-USB port. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme X prices

Realme has launched three storage variants for the Realme X in China. It will be interesting to see how many of them make it to our shores. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300), while the mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,300). Lastly, the top end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,400).

