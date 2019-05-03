comscore
  Realme X likely to launch in India soon; receives BIS certification
Realme X likely to launch in India soon; receives BIS certification

Realme X is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner while running on a 3,680mAh battery. The report also noted that the device will be the first Realme device to be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC in the market.

Realme India seems to be working on launching a new smartphone in the Indian market. According to a new report, it looks like the smartphone maker is gearing to launch the much-rumored top-of-the-line, Realme X in India. We know that the company is likely to launch the device in India because the said smartphone just received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. For the people who may not be aware of BIS, it is the new name of former certification institution ISI. This certification comes just days after initial reports indicated that the Realme X may only be launched in the Chinese market.

As previously reported, Realme is planning to launch the Realme 3 Pro along with Realme X in the Chinese market in the coming weeks. It is worth noting that Realme 3 Pro and Realme X will mark the official entry of the company in the Chinese market. Realme X will be the first device from Realme to sport a pop-up selfie camera, a technology that was first introduced by Vivo in its Vivo NEX lineup. The information about BIS certification was initially reported by MSP. According to the report, Realme X will be the first proper mid-range smartphone in India from the smartphone maker.

This will mark a gradual expansion for Realme from the entry-level, and budget segment. Though Realme 3 Pro is also likely known as a mid-range smartphone, Realme X is likely to be a proper mid-range device. According to past reports, the device is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner while running on a 3,680mAh battery. The report also noted that the device will be the first Realme device to be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Other specifications of the upcoming device indicated that it may come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. Realme is also expected to add VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology in the device that we first saw in the Realme 3 Pro. Last but not least, the report also hinted that Realme may also be working on Realme X Pro, a smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC out of the box.

