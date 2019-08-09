The Master Edition of the Realme X smartphone is currently on sale, which can be purchased via Realme.com and Flipkart. The special edition is already available via offline stores. It is pretty much the same Realme device as the standard Realme X, apart from a few design tweaks and the new paint job. To recall, the Realme X was launched in India in July this year, alongside the Realme 3i phone.

Realme X Master Edition price in India, sale offers

The Realme X Master Edition comes in two colors, including Garlic and Onion. This special edition has been designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The Realme X Master Edition is priced in India at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Besides, the standard Realme X will cost you Rs 16,999 in the country. This device was first launched in China earlier this year.

As for the sale offers, you can get 10 percent SuperCash with Mobikwik. Notably, the maximum SuperCash that can be availed is Rs 1,000, as per the company’s website. Customers can use code KWIK10 on MobiKwik payment page and get 10 percent SuperCash. Moreover, Reliance Jio is offering users benefits worth Rs 7,000 on the purchase of the Realme X.

Realme X specifications, features

With this phone, you get an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. The device is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In order to offer users a full-screen design, Realme opted for an elevating camera. The handset comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that pops up in just 0.74 seconds.

At the back of the phone, you get dual cameras, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The AI-backed cameras also offer support for a Super Night mode, that should help deliver a crisp and clear photo in the low-light scenarios. There is an ultra slow-motion video recording option too.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

The mid-range device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme has also added an AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. It is powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The smartphone supports Dolby Atmos audio too. On the software side, the Realme X ships with Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication.

Features Realme X Price Rs 16,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16-megapixel Battery 3,765mAh

