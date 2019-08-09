comscore Realme X Master Edition on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X Master Edition on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, offers, full specifications
News

Realme X Master Edition on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, offers, full specifications

News

The Realme X Master Edition is priced in India at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device comes in two colors, including Garlic and Onion.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 10:02 AM IST
Realme X Master Edition

The Master Edition of the Realme X smartphone is currently on sale, which can be purchased via Realme.com and Flipkart. The special edition is already available via offline stores. It is pretty much the same Realme device as the standard Realme X, apart from a few design tweaks and the new paint job. To recall, the Realme X was launched in India in July this year, alongside the Realme 3i phone.

Realme X Master Edition price in India, sale offers

The Realme X Master Edition comes in two colors, including Garlic and Onion. This special edition has been designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The Realme X Master Edition is priced in India at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Besides, the standard Realme X will cost you Rs 16,999 in the country. This device was first launched in China earlier this year.

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung

Also Read

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung

As for the sale offers, you can get 10 percent SuperCash with Mobikwik. Notably, the maximum SuperCash that can be availed is Rs 1,000, as per the company’s website. Customers can use code KWIK10 on MobiKwik payment page and get 10 percent SuperCash. Moreover, Reliance Jio is offering users benefits worth Rs 7,000 on the purchase of the Realme X.

Realme X specifications, features

With this phone, you get an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. The device is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In order to offer users a full-screen design, Realme opted for an elevating camera. The handset comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that pops up in just 0.74 seconds.

Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Also Read

Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

At the back of the phone, you get dual cameras, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The AI-backed cameras also offer support for a Super Night mode, that should help deliver a crisp and clear photo in the low-light scenarios. There is an ultra slow-motion video recording option too.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

The mid-range device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme has also added an AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. It is powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The smartphone supports Dolby Atmos audio too. On the software side, the Realme X ships with Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication.

Features Realme X
Price Rs 16,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 10:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Editor's Pick

RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO confirms: Report
News
RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO confirms: Report
Realme X Master Edition on sale: Check price and offers

News

Realme X Master Edition on sale: Check price and offers

OnePlus 7T Pro alleged live photo surfaces online again

News

OnePlus 7T Pro alleged live photo surfaces online again

Amazon Freedom Sale: Top deals on 4K UHD TVs

Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale: Top deals on 4K UHD TVs

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity increased to 455 days

News

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity increased to 455 days

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live

RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO Madhav Sheth reportedly confirms

Realme X Master Edition on sale: Check price and offers

OnePlus 7T Pro alleged live photo surfaces online again

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity increased to 455 days

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Related Topics

Related Stories

RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO Madhav Sheth reportedly confirms

News

RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO Madhav Sheth reportedly confirms
Realme X Master Edition on sale: Check price and offers

News

Realme X Master Edition on sale: Check price and offers
Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera smartphone by Diwali

News

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera smartphone by Diwali
Honor Band 5 launched in India

News

Honor Band 5 launched in India
Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers

Deals

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X के मास्टर एडिशन की Flipkart और Realme.com पर सेल शुरू, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Nubia Z20 दो स्क्रीन और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor Band 5 भारत में 2599 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, Flipkart पर शुरू हुई सेल

Vivo S1 का 4GB रैम वेरिएंट ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानें कीमत और सब्सक्रिप्शन में अंतर

News

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live
News
Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live
RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO Madhav Sheth reportedly confirms

News

RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO Madhav Sheth reportedly confirms
Realme X Master Edition on sale: Check price and offers

News

Realme X Master Edition on sale: Check price and offers
OnePlus 7T Pro alleged live photo surfaces online again

News

OnePlus 7T Pro alleged live photo surfaces online again
BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity increased to 455 days

News

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity increased to 455 days