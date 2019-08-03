comscore Realme X offline sales across India start today: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X offline sales across India start today: All you need to know
News

Realme X offline sales across India start today: All you need to know

News

Realme had previously announced that some of its smartphones will be available online. And it has already made some available offline and the Realme X joins that list today.

  • Published: August 3, 2019 1:21 PM IST
realme-x-review-bgr-3

Realme X, the pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Realme, went for sale online on July 31. The smartphone was made available via Flipkart and Realme.com. During the sale, the Realme X had a 5 percent cashback offer on HDFC Bank Debit Cards on Flipkart. On Realme’s own website, it had a 10 percent SuperCash offer worth Rs 1,500 from MobiKwik. Other offers available on the smartphone included benefits worth Rs 7,000 from Reliance Jio. There was also Paytm First promo-code available for users on purchase of Realme’s new smartphone.

Now, Realme has announced that some of its smartphones will be available online. To that effect the Realme 3 smartphone was made available via offline stores starting August 1. The Realme X Spider-Man edition has also become available via offline stores starting from July 30. The company says that users can also get free Spider-Man goodies via offline stores. Furthermore, the polar white, space Blue and Master edition of the Realme X are available offline from August 3, which is today.

Realme X is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in space blue and polar white color options. It also comes in a Master Edition that offers Onion or Garlic finish on the back. The smartphone competes with Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Oppo K3 in India’s competitive market.

Realme X: Specifications

Realme X‘s claim to fame is its 16-megapixel elevating selfie camera. It is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature an elevating camera design. The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor has a wider f/1.7 aperture and has a equivalent focal length of 26mm. The second 5-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.4 and acts as depth sensor.

It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Realme X comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and 4G LTE support.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 3, 2019 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

News

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

News

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Realme X offline sales across India start today

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X offline sales across India start today

News

Realme X offline sales across India start today
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite
Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

News

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8
Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp मैसेज फॉरवर्ड करने से पहले यूजर्स को देगा चेतावनी

Realme X स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी Flash Sale, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज, गेम में जुड़ा बिल्कुल नया Zombie Mode

Realme का 64 मेगापिक्सल वाला स्मार्टफोन 8 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus का खुद का Brand Ambassador इस्तेमाल कर रहा है Huawei P30 Pro

News

Realme X offline sales across India start today
News
Realme X offline sales across India start today
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India
FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

News

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions
Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

News

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences
Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations

News

Apple stops program that let Siri listen to private recorded conversations