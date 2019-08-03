Realme X, the pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Realme, went for sale online on July 31. The smartphone was made available via Flipkart and Realme.com. During the sale, the Realme X had a 5 percent cashback offer on HDFC Bank Debit Cards on Flipkart. On Realme’s own website, it had a 10 percent SuperCash offer worth Rs 1,500 from MobiKwik. Other offers available on the smartphone included benefits worth Rs 7,000 from Reliance Jio. There was also Paytm First promo-code available for users on purchase of Realme’s new smartphone.

Now, Realme has announced that some of its smartphones will be available online. To that effect the Realme 3 smartphone was made available via offline stores starting August 1. The Realme X Spider-Man edition has also become available via offline stores starting from July 30. The company says that users can also get free Spider-Man goodies via offline stores. Furthermore, the polar white, space Blue and Master edition of the Realme X are available offline from August 3, which is today.

Realme X is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in space blue and polar white color options. It also comes in a Master Edition that offers Onion or Garlic finish on the back. The smartphone competes with Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Oppo K3 in India’s competitive market.

Realme X: Specifications

Realme X‘s claim to fame is its 16-megapixel elevating selfie camera. It is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature an elevating camera design. The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor has a wider f/1.7 aperture and has a equivalent focal length of 26mm. The second 5-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.4 and acts as depth sensor.

It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Realme X comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and 4G LTE support.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

