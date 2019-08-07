comscore Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight in India: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight: Price, offers, features, specifications
News

Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight: Price, offers, features, specifications

News

Realme X has so far been available in India via the flash sale model. Starting tonight, the base variant of the flagship device will be easily available for everyone.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 12:29 PM IST
realme-x-review-flipkart-sale

The latest Realme X has just gone on another flash sale via online channels. But if you’ve missed out on your chance, here’s some good news. Realme’s smartphone will now be available more easily for interested buyers. Essentially, starting tonight, the Realme X open sale kicks off.

Realme X open sale details

Just like the flash sales, the open sale too will be on Flipkart and realme.com. However, only the base model will be on open sale. This is the variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, which costs Rs 16,999. The top variant offers 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM, which is priced at Rs 19,999. This variant will continue to be available via the flash sale model.

As for offers, buyers using ICCI Bank cards will be entitled to an instant 10 percent discount. There’s also an option to opt for a no-cost EMIs up to six months.

Besides this, Realme will also be offering discounts on a bunch of its smartphones during Flipkart’s National Shopping Days. These smartphones include the Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i and Realme C1.

Watch: Realme X: First Look

Realme X features, specifications

The Realme X is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature an elevating camera design. The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. Other features include a dual-camera setup at the back, a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 12:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

Editor's Pick

Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight

News

Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launch live stream, expected specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launch live stream, expected specifications

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official

News

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official

Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus

Deals

Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus

Most Popular

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launch live stream, expected specifications

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

News

Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight

News

Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight
Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus

Deals

Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus
Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores
Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera

News

Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Note 10+ आज देर रात होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट

Honor Band 5 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart ने किया टीज

goibibo.com मना रहा है 10th ANNIVERSARY SALE: फ्लाइट और होटल बुकिंग पर 35 हजार रुपये तक का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 की आज पहली सेल, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

News

Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight

News

Realme X open sale kicks off at midnight
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launch live stream, expected specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launch live stream, expected specifications
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official

News

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official
Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores