The latest Realme X has just gone on another flash sale via online channels. But if you’ve missed out on your chance, here’s some good news. Realme’s smartphone will now be available more easily for interested buyers. Essentially, starting tonight, the Realme X open sale kicks off.

Realme X open sale details

Just like the flash sales, the open sale too will be on Flipkart and realme.com. However, only the base model will be on open sale. This is the variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, which costs Rs 16,999. The top variant offers 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM, which is priced at Rs 19,999. This variant will continue to be available via the flash sale model.

As for offers, buyers using ICCI Bank cards will be entitled to an instant 10 percent discount. There’s also an option to opt for a no-cost EMIs up to six months.

Besides this, Realme will also be offering discounts on a bunch of its smartphones during Flipkart’s National Shopping Days. These smartphones include the Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i and Realme C1.

Realme X features, specifications

The Realme X is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature an elevating camera design. The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. Other features include a dual-camera setup at the back, a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

