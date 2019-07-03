comscore Realme X price in India: Launch date, features, specs | BGR India
Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000: Launch date, features, specifications

Realme X will launch in India on July 15, after launching in China back in May. The flagship device boasts a pop-up camera among other talking points. Here's a look at the expected Realme X price in India, features, and specifications.

  Published: July 3, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Realme has confirmed the Realme X India launch for July 15. Since its launch in China, there’s been a lot of anticipation around the flagship device’s India launch. Ahead of the launch, here’s a look at the expected Realme X price in India, variants, features, and specifications.

Realme X price in India (expected)

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X will be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. This is a competitive segment, where it will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Poco F1, and Samsung Galaxy M40 to name a few.

In essence, the Realme X prices will be quite close to what we saw in China. The smartphone launched in three variants. The base model (64GB+4GB RAM) costs RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000). The mid model (64GB+6GB RAM) costs RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). Lastly, the top-end model (128GB+8GB RAM) costs RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). It remains to be seen if Realme launches all three variants in India.

Realme X variants

The Realme X color options include Punk Blue and Steam White. There’s also special Onion and White Garlic colors, which too will be arriving in India. Furthermore, Realme is also partnering up with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home for this launch. With this partnership, there will be a special Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition along with a special gift box. All these will launch on July 15.

Realme X features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Realme X features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) AMOLED display. For a truly edge-to-edge experience, there’s a pop-up 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. In India though, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 730. Other features include a dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+5-megapixel), 3,765mAh battery with VOOC support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme X Samsung Galaxy M40 Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 19990 17999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch full-HD+ 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 20MP
Battery 3,765mAh 3,500mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: July 3, 2019 12:28 PM IST

