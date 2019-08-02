comscore Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

The Realme X is company's premium smartphone that comes with a full-screen design and pop-up selfie camera. On the other hand, the Realme 3i is an affordable offering which takes on Xiaomi Redmi 7 directly.

  Published: August 2, 2019 9:22 AM IST
realme-x-realme-3i-india-launch-bgr

The latest Realme X and Realme 3i will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM. Both new smartphones were launched together last month in India. The Realme X is company’s premium smartphone that comes with a full-screen design and pop-up selfie camera. On the other hand, the Realme 3i is an affordable offering which takes on Xiaomi Redmi 7 directly. Both Realme X and Realme 3i will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and realme.com. Here are the prices, specifications, features and more.

Realme X: Price in India, variants

The Realme X is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in space blue and polar white color options. It also comes in a Master Edition that offers Onion or Garlic finish on the back.

Realme 3i: Price in India, variants

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, which can be purchased for Rs 9,999.

Realme X: Specifications, features

The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor has a wider f/1.7 aperture and has a equivalent focal length of 26mm. The second 5-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.4 and acts as depth sensor.

It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Realme X comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and 4G LTE support.

Realme 3i: Specifications, features

The Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Dewdrop-style display with this Realme phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, which is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

You also get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, you will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. In terms of software, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme X Realme 3i
Price 16999 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP
Battery 3,765mAh 4,230mAh

  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 9:22 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Phantom 9 Review : कंपनी का फ्लैगशिप क्या बन पाएगा मिड-रेंज सेगमेंट का किंग

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Vodafone के 255 रुपये के Prepaid Plan में हुए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 2.5GB डेली डाटा

Aiwa की भारतीय मार्केट में फिर से वापसी, 75-inch 4K Smart TV और Home Audio प्रॉडक्ट्स को किया पेश

Realme X और Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

