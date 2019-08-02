Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

The latest Realme X and Realme 3i will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM. Both new smartphones were launched together last month in India. The Realme X is company’s premium smartphone that comes with a full-screen design and pop-up selfie camera. On the other hand, the Realme 3i is an affordable offering which takes on Xiaomi Redmi 7 directly. Both Realme X and Realme 3i will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and realme.com. Here are the prices, specifications, features and more.

Realme X: Price in India, variants

The Realme X is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in space blue and polar white color options. It also comes in a Master Edition that offers Onion or Garlic finish on the back.

Realme 3i: Price in India, variants

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, which can be purchased for Rs 9,999.

Realme X: Specifications, features

The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor has a wider f/1.7 aperture and has a equivalent focal length of 26mm. The second 5-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.4 and acts as depth sensor.

It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Realme X comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and 4G LTE support.

Realme 3i: Specifications, features

The Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Dewdrop-style display with this Realme phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, which is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech.

You also get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, you will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. In terms of software, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme X Realme 3i Price 16999 7999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 3,765mAh 4,230mAh

