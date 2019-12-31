Realme X, Realme 5 Pro receiving new Android security update in India

Realme has started shipping a new software updates for the Realme 5 Pro and Realme X smartphones in India. The update mostly fixes bugs, but there is latest December 2019 Android security patch for both the smartphones. As per Realme’s official update blog, the Realme 5 Pro carries software version RMX1971EX_11_A.15, but the update size is unknown. Similarly, the pop-up camera smartphone, Realme X, is also getting the firmware version RMX1901EX_11_A.11.

According to Realme, the updates for Realme X and Realme 5 Pro are rolling out in staged manner, which means the OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users to start with. Later, the company will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

For the Realme 5 Pro changelog, there are few System improvements like ‘Clone Apps’ support more third-party applications, Added flash on call feature, Notification Center and Status Bar improvements, added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center and more. For ethe camera, Realme has updated nightscape algorithm of front camera and fixed the probabilistic black spot issue.

Realme 5 Pro specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode.

For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The company has also added a big 4,035mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The Realme 5 Pro also offers splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. The phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

