Realme X, Realme X Lite key features and images leaked ahead of official launch

Realme is expected to launch its latest set of Realme X and Realme X Lite smartphones on May 15 in China. Now, the devices have reportedly made an appearance on TENAA, which reveals their full specifications and images. The Realme X is listed with model number RMX1901. The device is said to feature a big 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The handset will sport a notch-less display design.

Realme might stuff a small 3,680mAh battery inside the Realme X. The listing also suggests that the upcoming Realme handset could be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device could come with a dual-camera setup at the back. It might offer a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel snapper for capturing selfies on the front. As the Realme X will follow a notch-less design, this means that it will sport a pop-up selfie camera setup.

The Realme X Lite, on the other hand, is listed on the mentioned website with model number RMX1851. This is actually the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched in India last month. As per the listing, the Realme X Lite will offer an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. Realme might offer the device with 4GB/6GB RAM options.

Both the Realme X and the Realme X Lite will reportedly ship with Android Pie operating system. The Realme X Lite could debut with 6.3-inch FHD+ display. There could be a dual camera system, comprising of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. The front may house a 25-megapixel sensor. In terms of storage, you will get 64GB/128GB storage option, as per the listing.

Realme will also reportedly give an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB. The Realme X is said to pack an in-display fingerprint reader, while the more affordable variant is likely to offer a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is expected to be powered by a 3,960mAh battery under the hood.