comscore Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X receiving new software update with April 2020 security patch in India
News

Realme X receiving new software update with April 2020 security patch in India

News

The latest update for Realme X is based on Android 10 and bumps the firmware number to RMX1901EX_11.C.03.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 12:18 PM IST
realme-x-review-bgr-1

Realme has started rolling out another Android 10-based Realme UI update for the pop-up camera smartphone Realme X in India. The latest update bumps up the Android security patch along with overall system stability and more. As per the changelog posted on the Realme community forum, the Realme X update brings April 2020 security patch. It adds DocVault ID feature (India) and Decimal point display added to charging animation. Also Read - Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

The latest update for Realme X is based on Android 10 and bumps the firmware number to RMX1901EX_11.C.03. The update weighs 3.17GB in size, and it is rolling out gradually to users (via TheMobileIndian). If you haven’t yet received this update, you should be getting it in the coming days. You can manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section > System -> System updates -> Download and install. Users are also recommended to download the latest software update using a strong Wi-Fi connection. Checkout the full changelog below: Also Read - Best Realme Phone Under Rs. 15,000 : 15 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में बेस्ट रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

Security
-Android security patch: April, 2020 Also Read - Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

Battery
-Decimal point display added to charging animation

Application
-Added DocVault ID feature(India)

Known issue fixed
-Optimized audio quality for third-party apps
-Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode
-Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music
-Fixed the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task

In Februray, Realme rolled out an update to Realme X with stability improvements and VoWiFi support. The update released ColorOS 6 based on Android 10 OS. It brought the long-requested added support for Jio and Airtel VoWiFi calling feature. Some known bugs were fixed to improve the device’s overall system stability.

Realme X features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X was launched with a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Realme X has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,765-mAh battery and comes with an in-display fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Realme X
Price 17999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display AMOLED-6.53-inch -1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 12:18 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

17999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Features

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

News

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

News

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

News

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

News

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins
Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

News

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India
Nokia 6.2 starts receiving Android 10 update

News

Nokia 6.2 starts receiving Android 10 update
Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

Wearables

Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग लॉन्च कर सकती है 250 मेगापिक्सल का सेंसर, जानिए किस फोन में होगा ये सेंसर!

D2h ने लॉन्च किए 20 कॉन्बो पैक, कंपनी 9 प्लान करेगी डिस्कंटीन्यू, चैक करें लिस्ट

Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

Redmi Note 9 ( Redmi 10X ), Mi Note 10 Lite आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed
Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

News

Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins
Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22

News

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22
Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

News

Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India
Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

News

Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched