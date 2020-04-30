Realme X receiving new update with April 2020 security patch in India

Realme has started rolling out another Android 10-based Realme UI update for the pop-up camera smartphone Realme X in India. The latest update bumps up the Android security patch along with overall system stability and more. As per the changelog posted on the Realme community forum, the Realme X update brings April 2020 security patch. It adds DocVault ID feature (India) and Decimal point display added to charging animation. Also Read - Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

The latest update for Realme X is based on Android 10 and bumps the firmware number to RMX1901EX_11.C.03. The update weighs 3.17GB in size, and it is rolling out gradually to users (via TheMobileIndian). If you haven’t yet received this update, you should be getting it in the coming days. You can manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section > System -> System updates -> Download and install. Users are also recommended to download the latest software update using a strong Wi-Fi connection. Checkout the full changelog below: Also Read - Best Realme Phone Under Rs. 15,000 : 15 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में बेस्ट रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

Security

-Android security patch: April, 2020 Also Read - Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

Battery

-Decimal point display added to charging animation

Application

-Added DocVault ID feature(India)

Known issue fixed

-Optimized audio quality for third-party apps

-Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode

-Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music

-Fixed the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task

In Februray, Realme rolled out an update to Realme X with stability improvements and VoWiFi support. The update released ColorOS 6 based on Android 10 OS. It brought the long-requested added support for Jio and Airtel VoWiFi calling feature. Some known bugs were fixed to improve the device’s overall system stability.

Realme X features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X was launched with a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Realme X has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,765-mAh battery and comes with an in-display fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Realme X Price 17999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display AMOLED-6.53-inch -1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline