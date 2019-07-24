comscore Realme X sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
  Realme X to go on first sale today, price starts at Rs 16,999: All you need to know
Realme X to go on first sale today, price starts at Rs 16,999: All you need to know

The Realme X comes with a gorgeous edge-to-edge display and pop-up selfie snapper. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

  Published: July 24, 2019 9:01 AM IST
After launching the Realme X in India last week, the smartphone is all set to go on first sale today. The Realme X sale will start at 12:00PM today via Flipkart and realme.com. Buyers will be able to choose from two color options, including Space Blue and Polar White. Here is everything you need to know about the new Realme flagship smartphone.

Realme X sale: Price in India, offers 

The Realme X will be available in two variants. Prices start from Rs 16,999 for the 128GB variant with 4GB RAM. The top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, on the other hand, costs Rs 19,999. Buyers on Flipkart will also be able to take advantage of no cost EMI and exchange bonus up to Rs 15,500.

Features, specifications

The smartphone’s highlight is its edge-to-edge AMOLED display. It flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is no annoying notch or punch-hole. Realme has achieved the full-screen design by opting for a pop-up selfie camera. Speaking of which, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that pops up in just 0.74 seconds. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

At the heart of the smartphone runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance.

At the back, you get a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The camera, backed by AI, also supports Super Night Mode that lets you take crisp and clear photos in low-light. The camera also supports ultra slow-motion video recording of 960fps at 720p resolution, and 120fps at 1080p resolution. 

To keep things ticking, there is a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (20W support). There is also support for Dolby Atmos audio. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

