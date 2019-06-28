comscore Realme X Spiderman Edition launched | BGR India
  • Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes and special retail box
Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes and special retail box

Realme X Spiderman Edition is same as the standard version but it comes with special Spiderman-themed packaging and case. It is expected to launch in India soon.

  Published: June 28, 2019 8:57 PM IST
Realme X Spiderman Edition is now official. The smartphone was first teased by Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India yesterday. Now, the company has quietly launched the device in China. The Spiderman Edition is not much different from the regular edition of the smartphone. The smartphone is the Pearl White color Realme X but comes bundled with a red case. There are also special themes associated with Spiderman built into the smartphone. The customization is minimal and not in the same league as that of OnePlus.

Realme X Spiderman Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

If you remove the red case and themes out of equation, the Realme X Spiderman Edition is just the regular version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The best part is that the price tag of the device remains unchanged. The Spiderman Edition is now listed on Realme China’s website and is available for pre-order. It is available for RMB 1,799 (around Rs 18,067), which is identical to the price of standard variant.

Realme X: Here are our first camera samples

Realme X: Here are our first camera samples

The Realme X Spiderman Edition comes in a red-colored retail box. The box packs the Pearl White Realme X and has the case bearing the Spiderman: Far From Home logo. The packaging also includes the standard VOOC 3.0 charger and has the proprietary cable as well. Realme X is currently available only in China but it is expected to launch in India during the third quarter. The company is hosting a pre-screening of the Spiderman movie in New Delhi for its fans. Those attending the movie will receive a Spiderman: Far From Home goodie bag, which might contain the smartphone.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It comes with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports dual rear camera with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies. It runs Android Pie, has an under-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,765mAh battery.

Realme X

Realme X
Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
