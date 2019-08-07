comscore Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers
Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and all you need to know

  Published: August 7, 2019 8:54 AM IST
realme-x-review-bgr-1

The latest pop-up camera smartphone, the Realme X, will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM. Realme launched this smartphone last month in India, while it was globally unveiled back in May. The Realme X is company’s premium smartphone that comes with a full-screen design and a pop-up selfie camera. Like all other time, the Realme X will be made available via flash sale at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and realme.com. Separately, the company has also started selling the smartphone in offline market via authorized retail outlets. Here are the prices, specifications, features and more.

Realme X: Price in India, offers

The Realme X is available in two different variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in space blue and polar white color options. It also comes in a Master Edition that offers Onion or Garlic finish on the back. Flipkart is offering 5 percent cash back on HDFC and Flipkart Axis Bank card customers on today’s sale.

Specifications and features

It is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature an elevating camera design. The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor has a wider f/1.7 aperture and has a equivalent focal length of 26mm. The second 5-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.4 and acts as depth sensor.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and 4G LTE support.

