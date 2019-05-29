comscore
  • Realme X to launch in India in second half of 2019, to be priced around Rs 18,000: Madhav Sheth
Realme X to launch in India in second half of 2019, to be priced around Rs 18,000: Madhav Sheth

After launching the flagship Realme X in China, the company is all set to bring the smartphone to India in the second half of 2019. The smartphone will be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000.

  Published: May 29, 2019 11:42 AM IST
Realme made its China debut earlier this month with the Realme X and Realme X Lite. The company already mentioned that it will be launching the Realme X in India, and now Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed some more details. In his latest episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube, Sheth mentioned that the Realme X will launch in India in second half of 2019.

Sheth also mentioned that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000. In China, Realme X is offered in three storage variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300), and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,300). There is also a top end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,400). It remains to be seen if Realme launches all three variants in India or just one.

Realme X features, specifications

The highlight of the smartphone is its 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. And there is no notch, thanks to the rising selfie camera. The camera has a resolution of 16-megapixel and Realme is using a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Realme X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie, 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and more

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup, where one is a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The camera, backed by AI, also supports Super Night Mode that lets you take crisp and clear photos in low-light. The camera also supports ultra slow-motion video recording of 960fps at 720p resolution, and 120fps at 1080p resolution.

Realme X: Here are our first camera samples

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, in India, the smartphone may launch with a different chipset, probably Snapdragon 730. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Realme X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

  Published Date: May 29, 2019 11:42 AM IST

