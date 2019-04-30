Realme X to soon launch with notch-less full screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Realme is expected to launch two devices in the Chinese market. Last week, two Realme smartphones were spotted on TENAA, one of which is said to be Realme 3 Pro smartphone. Later, it was reported that the second Realme handset will be the flagship phone from the company. Both the phones were earlier spotted with RMX1851 and RMX1901 model numbers.

Now, a report suggests that the name of the second smartphone (RMX1901) could be Realme X. Just recently, the company shared its first theme song in which an unknown Realme phone with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display was spotted. Now, this device is said to be named Realme X. The same handset might soon make its debut in China.

Gizmochina reported that Realme CMO Xu Qi has revealed the name of the device via his Weibo account. The post also reportedly suggests that the handset will sport a full-screen display. One can see the above shared image, which shows Realme’s CMO Xu Qi announcing the Realme X smartphone via his Weibo account. The post also highlights the phone will be offering a full-screen experience, backing previous reports.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

As per the images spotted on TENAA, the alleged Realme X could pack a vertically stacked dual-camera setup at the back, which will be accompanied by an LED flash. It will reportedly ditch the rear fingerprint sensor, which means that it could arrive with an in-screen fingerprint reader. If by any chance this turns out to be true, then Realme X will be the first device from the company to offer this tech.

We could witness a big 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution. Realme might include a 3,680mAh battery. It is said to offer a gradient design with black and blue colors. Furthermore, the company is yet to reveal the launch date of both the devices in China. In addition to that, the Realme 3 Pro has already made its debut in the Indian market. It comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant.