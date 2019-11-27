Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started rolling out a new update for the Realme X smartphone. The Realme X update brings bug fixes, performance improvements and new features to the smartphone. It is being rolled out as an OTA. Here is all you need to know.

Realme X update detailed

The new software update comes with version number RMX1901EX_11_A.10. It brings November 2019 Android security patch and a dark mode toggle in the notification center. The changelog also mentions flash on call feature, and fixes to readability of content of dialog of WhatsApp. The update also fixes volume level when playing music after power saving mode turns Dolby off.

Price, specifications, features

The Realme X comes in two variants – 4GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 16,999, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 19,999. To recall, the Realme X smartphone was launched earlier this year with a pop-up selfie camera. The handset’s key highlights are an edge-to-edge display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and more. There is also a dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The device flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is no annoying notch or punch-hole. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

