Realme X variant with 256GB storage certified at TENAA

Realme X variant with 256GB storage clears TENAA certification

The new Realme X variant with 256GB storage could soon launch in China. Though there is no word on India availability.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 5:34 PM IST
realme-x-review-bgr-1

The Realme X recently went on sale in India. It is available in two models – 4GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 16,999, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 19,999. In China, the company launched three variants with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, and 64GB / 128GB storage options.

Now, according to a TENAA listing, the company seems all set to introduce an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model. It was first reported by The Mobile Indian. The variant carries a model number RMX1901. There is no word on the availability date yet. Also, there is no word on whether or not it will come to India.

Realme X specifications, features

You get an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. It is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Realme opted for an elevating selfie camera to offer full screen experience. The handset comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that pops up in just 0.74 seconds.

At the back of the phone, you get dual cameras, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The AI-backed cameras also offer support for a Super Night mode, that should help deliver a crisp and clear photo in the low-light scenarios. There is an ultra slow-motion video recording option too.

The mid-range device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme has also added an AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. It is powered by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The smartphone supports Dolby Atmos audio too. On the software side, the Realme X ships with Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

