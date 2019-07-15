Realme launched its flagship Realme X device alongside the Realme 3i in India today. The feature-packed phone offers an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 710 chipset, a 48-megapixel primary camera and more. Moreover, you also get a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The Realme X will compete with the likes of Vivo Z1 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M40. The biggest competitor to the Realme X will be the Xiaomi Redmi K20, which will make its debut in India on July 16. Here’s all you need to know.

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M40: Price in India, availability

The Realme X price in India starts from Rs 16,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 19,999. This device will go on sale on July 24 via Flipkart and realme.com. The Samsung Galaxy M40 can be purchased for Rs 19,990 in the country. You can buy it from Amazon India. The Vivo Z1 Pro carries a price label of Rs 14,990, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 16,990. You can also go for the 6GB + 128GB model, which will cost Rs 17,990 via Flipkart.

Design, display

The Realme X boasts of a premium body and flaunts a bezel-less display. It offers a curved glasstic rear panel in gradient finishes. Both the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the Vivo Z1 Pro packs a trendy punch-hole display design, unlike the notch-less design on the Realme X. The latter is the first phone from Realme to pack a full-screen Super AMOLED display. The Realme X and Vivo phone offer a massive 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M40 is equipped with a slightly small 6.3-inch FHD+ screen. The Vivo phone comes with an LCD display, while the Galaxy M40 and the Realme device pack a Super AMOLED panel.

Chipset, RAM and storage

The Galaxy M40 draws its power from a Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is backed by 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage models. The Realme X is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This device also supports AI HyperBoost tech in order to deliver smooth performance.

Software, battery

Software-wise, you get the latest Android 9 Pie with a custom OS on all three phones. Talking about the battery capacity, the Z1 Pro comes with a big 5,000mAh unit to keep things ticking. There is a 3,765mAh battery inside the Realme X with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The Galaxy M40 sports a small 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Both the Samsung and Realme phones have a USB Type-C port, whereas the more affordable Vivo phone offers a micro USB port.

Camera

The Realme X packs a dual-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The AI-backed cameras support Super Night mode and ultra slow-motion video recording. The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 32-megapixel main camera. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the back, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a 16-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front of the Vivo phone. Samsung has added a 16-megapixel snapper on the Galaxy M40. As mentioned above, the Realme X offers an elevating selfie camera. It includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that pops up in 0.74 seconds.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Vivo Z1 Pro Realme X Price 19990 14990 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 32MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 5000mAh 3,765mAh

