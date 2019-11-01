Realme X is getting a new software update that brings the much anticipated dark mode to the smartphone. The update is signed as version RMX1901EX_11.A.09 by the company. While the update was rolled out in a staged manner, it has been pulled back by the company. With the release of the firmware, we know when Realme X will get dark mode and other features. The update also updated the security patch level of the smartphone to October 2019. The changelog reveals that the update brings changes to system, settings, notification center and others.

With RMX1901EX_11.A.09, Realme is adding an option that lets users swipe down on the home screen to expand the notification bar. The changelog reveals that the update adds a fast switch toggle between SIMs in notification center. The company has removed the reminder after the hotspot is enabled and the prompt when the phone is rooted. The big change, however, is the addition of dark mode in settings. Apple added dark mode with iOS 13 and Google has introduced system-wide dark theme with Android 10. Android OEMs are adding their own implementation with system level updates.

The update also adds Realme Laboratory and option for notification dots for updates. Realme has also made it easier to enter hidden applications list with fingerprints. The system level updates includes an updated charging animation. Realme X also gets a font feature in the Theme Store with this update. The changelog reveals that Realme has also improved touch experience when gaming and fixed behavior of some applications. The update has been pulled back after developers found a critical bug before the devices reached more devices.

“We will provide the manual link to download the A.09 firmware as soon as the bug has been fixed and the rollout has started again,” Alessio, Administrator, wrote in a community post. The former sub-brand of Oppo recently detailed its roadmap for Android 10 update as well. It plans to release the update to a bunch of devices starting with Realme X and Realme Q (or Realme 5 Pro) in Q1 2020. The update might arrive as ColorOS 7 offering near stock Android experience.

