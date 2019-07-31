Realme X with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera goes on sale today

Realme X, the pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Realme, will be available for sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. During the sale, the Realme X is available with 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards on Flipkart. On Realme’s own website, there is 10 percent SuperCash offer worth Rs 1,500 from MobiKwik. Other offers available on the smartphone include benefits worth Rs 7,000 from Reliance Jio. There is also Paytm First promo-code available for users on purchase of Realme’s new smartphone.

Realme X: Price in India

Realme X is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The second variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in space blue and polar white color options. It also comes in a Master Edition that offers Onion or Garlic finish on the back. The smartphone competes with Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Oppo K3 in India’s competitive market.

Realme X: Specifications

Realme X‘s claim to fame is its 16-megapixel elevating selfie camera. It is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to feature an elevating camera design. The design is identical to that of Oppo F11 Pro and uses a 16-megapixel camera module with f/2.0 aperture. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor has a wider f/1.7 aperture and has a equivalent focal length of 26mm. The second 5-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.4 and acts as depth sensor.

It features a large 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Realme X comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,765mAh battery. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and 4G LTE support.

