Realme X with pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor appears in poster ahead of launch

Realme is set to launch the Realme X, its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, in China on May 15. While the device will see Realme enter a new smartphone category after focusing on the entry and mid-range segment, the leaks suggest it will be a promising entry in the premium mid-range segment. As we get closer to the launch, Realme has started sharing more details about the device. After teasing some of the key features of the smartphone, Realme has now shared the official poster for the device.

The poster confirms some of the features previously rumored about the smartphone. The poster for the upcoming Realme X shows the design of the device in all its glory. It confirms that the smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera similar to the one seen on Oppo F11 Pro and rumored to be on OnePlus 7 Pro as well. The use of a pop-up selfie camera means that the Realme X will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a full screen design without a notch or any kind of cut-out at the front.

The poster also confirms another feature that has been rumored for some time. Realme X will come equipped with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, which is not surprising considering that it is already found on budget device like the Oppo K1. In one of the teasers ahead of launch, Realme had claimed that Realme X will use the next-generation optical in-display fingerprint sensor but did not share any further information. The poster shared by the company also confirms that Realme X will feature gradient finish and is expected to be offered in Blue and White color options.

Realme X: Expected Specifications and Price

Realme X is expected to arrive with a 6.5-inch display without a notch and higher screen-to-body ratio that other smartphones from the company. The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powering Realme X will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC also found under the hood of recently launched Realme 3 Pro. In terms of memory, Realme X is expected to start with 4GB of RAM and the top-end model could pack up to 8GB of RAM.

For imaging, Realme X will feature dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The pop-up selfie camera will use a 16-megapixel shooter. The Realme X is expected to pack a 3,700mAh battery and support VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It will run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. At the event, Realme X is expected to be accompanied by second device called Realme X Youth Edition, which is believed to rebranded Realme 3 Pro for the Chinese market.