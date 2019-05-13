comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X with pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor appears in poster ahead of launch
News

Realme X with pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor appears in poster ahead of launch

News

Realme X is expected to be based on Oppo F11 Pro and will launch officially on May 15. The smartphone is expected to debut in India as well.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 12:41 PM IST
realme x poster leak main

Realme is set to launch the Realme X, its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, in China on May 15. While the device will see Realme enter a new smartphone category after focusing on the entry and mid-range segment, the leaks suggest it will be a promising entry in the premium mid-range segment. As we get closer to the launch, Realme has started sharing more details about the device. After teasing some of the key features of the smartphone, Realme has now shared the official poster for the device.

The poster confirms some of the features previously rumored about the smartphone. The poster for the upcoming Realme X shows the design of the device in all its glory. It confirms that the smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera similar to the one seen on Oppo F11 Pro and rumored to be on OnePlus 7 Pro as well. The use of a pop-up selfie camera means that the Realme X will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a full screen design without a notch or any kind of cut-out at the front.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The poster also confirms another feature that has been rumored for some time. Realme X will come equipped with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, which is not surprising considering that it is already found on budget device like the Oppo K1. In one of the teasers ahead of launch, Realme had claimed that Realme X will use the next-generation optical in-display fingerprint sensor but did not share any further information. The poster shared by the company also confirms that Realme X will feature gradient finish and is expected to be offered in Blue and White color options.

Source: Weibo

Realme X: Expected Specifications and Price

Realme X is expected to arrive with a 6.5-inch display without a notch and higher screen-to-body ratio that other smartphones from the company. The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powering Realme X will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC also found under the hood of recently launched Realme 3 Pro. In terms of memory, Realme X is expected to start with 4GB of RAM and the top-end model could pack up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme X appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Also Read

Realme X appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

For imaging, Realme X will feature dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The pop-up selfie camera will use a 16-megapixel shooter. The Realme X is expected to pack a 3,700mAh battery and support VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It will run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. At the event, Realme X is expected to be accompanied by second device called Realme X Youth Edition, which is believed to rebranded Realme 3 Pro for the Chinese market.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
News
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch

News

Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

Seriously look at breaking up Facebook: Kamala Harris

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch

News

Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch
3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced

News

3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced
Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

News

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices
Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710

News

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
Xiaomi is 'insecure' of Realme's growth in India

News

Xiaomi is 'insecure' of Realme's growth in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo ने लॉन्च किया Vivo V15 Pro का 8GB रैम और Vivo V15 का नया कलर वेरिएंट

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Realme X का पोस्टर, कंफर्म हुई कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑफलाइन सस्ता हुआ पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया F11 Pro का नया यूनिक Waterfall Gray कलर वेरिएंट

Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale : 15 मई को एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Redmi Note 7 Pro, जानें ऑफर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
News
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color
Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India
Seriously look at breaking up Facebook: Kamala Harris

News

Seriously look at breaking up Facebook: Kamala Harris
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review