Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint sensor; Realme X Lite launched

Realme has launched its flagship smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in China. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The company also launched the Realme X Lite, which is a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro.

  • Updated: May 15, 2019 1:50 PM IST
Realme X

Image credit: Realme

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is celebrating one year anniversary, and after starting its operations in India, it has now entered its home market – China. Realme has announced two smartphones on this occasion – the Realme X flagship, and the Realme X Lite.

The Realme flagship smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie snapper, dual rear cameras with 48-megapixel main sensor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. The Realme X Lite, on the other hand, is a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro that was launched in India. Here’s everything you need to know about both the Realme smartphones.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme X, Realme X Lite prices in China

The Realme X will be offered in three storage variants 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300), 6GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,300), and the top end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,400).

The Realme X Lite too will be offered in three RAM and storage variants – RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,200) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,300) for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300) for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Both smartphones will be available to purchase from Realme official website and Jingdong, Tmall, Suning Yi Shopping starting May 20. There is no word on India availability of the Realme X for now.

Realme X features, specifications

The highlight of the Realme X is its 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display that runs at an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass display, and there is no notch, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. Realme says that the pop-up camera just takes 0.74 seconds to rise up and is guaranteed to offer a life span of 200,000 operations. For durability and to keep it scratch free, the company is also using sapphire glass on the surface. The camera has a resolution of 16-megapixel and Realme is using a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Next, the Realme X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. In the photography department, the highlight of the Realme X is its dual-camera setup at the back, where one is a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The camera, backed by AI, also supports Super Night Mode that lets you take crisp and clear photos in low-light. The camera also supports ultra slow-motion video recording of 960fps at 720p resolution, and 120fps at 1080p resolution.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There are two more variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. 

Realme X Lite features, specifications

The Realme X Lite is essentially a re-branded version of Realme 3 Pro that was launched in India. It flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and sports up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with support for a microSD card 256GB.

It features a dual-camera setup at the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the Realme X Youth comes with a VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket and a micro-USB port. With a 4,045mAh battery under the hood and support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 15, 2019 1:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 15, 2019 1:50 PM IST

