Realme X with pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera spotted ahead of launch

Realme seems to have just teased the much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Realme X in an official video. The upcoming flagship smartphone was spotted in a 48-second long video that Realme CEO Madhav Sheth to celebrate the one year anniversary of the company. The video confirmed that the upcoming flagship from Realme will not come with a notch and instead spot a pop-up selfie camera. The video also showcased the pop-up selfie camera in action as characters used the device to capture a photo.

According to the caption of the video that Sheth shared, May 4th, 2019 marks one year since Realme India started its operations. It stated some other important milestones for the company including the launch of Realme 1 on May 15th and the first sale of Realme 1 on May 25th. Sheth concludes the tweet by adding that the “Journey continues …..thank you all” hinting at future devices. This video comes days after previous reports that indicated that the company was planning to launch its operations in China along with the launch of Realme X on the global stage. As reported in the past, the company is also planning to launch the flagship in India.

This comes right around the time when a separate report revealed that the Realme X was spotted in a YouTube video. According to the report, the blink or miss appearance of the device seems to indicate that the Realme X will come with a gradient color finish on the back that we saw on the Realme 3 along with what appears to be a triple camera set up in the center. Similar to Realme 3, the back of the device also comes with the usual “Realme” branding on the back of the device.

I'm very weak in remembering birthdays/anniversaries but can't forget, 4th may : our start of journey in India

15th May : our launch day of rm1

25th May : our first sale And so on….. 👍 Journey continues …..thank you all. pic.twitter.com/QqPeqTdvG8 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 4, 2019

The device was initially spotted and reported by SlashLeaks. It is interesting to note that along with Realme, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is also working on its flagship smartphone with somewhat similar design and specifications including the pop-up selfie camera. In addition to this, the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will also come with a triple camera set up on the back along with a pop-up selfie camera.