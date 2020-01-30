comscore Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too
Realme X, XT, 5 Pro, Realme 5 and Realme C2 now available on Amazon India

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, on Thursday tweeted this information along with an image of the smartphones that will be made available through Amazon India.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 4:49 PM IST
Realme smartphones are no longer exclusive to Flipkart, and these will now be made available through Amazon India as well. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, on Thursday tweeted this information along with an image of the smartphones that will be made available through Amazon India. Starting tomorrow, the pop-camera smartphone Realme X, Realme XT, budget Realme C2, the current model Realme 5 Pro and the discontinued model Realme 5 will be sold via Amazon India as well.

Earlier today, the upcoming Realme C3 got listed on Flipkart with some key specifications. The India launch of the entry-level successor is scheduled for February 6 at 12:30 PM. Yesterday, the company had teased the Realme C3 launch alongside revealing sales figures for the ‘C series’. In a tweet, Realme claimed that the company has sold about 10.2 million C series devices across the globe. It also outlined that the Realme C series highly has been “successful in disrupting the entry level segment” and remained 5 star rated on Flipkart by users.

The Flipkart listing page for the Realme C3 notes that the smartphone will offer a 6.5-inch waterdrop display, a 5,000mAh battery and a 12-megapixel lens in the dual-camera setup. Also, the smartphone will come in two variants – 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to include ColorOS 7-based Realme UI with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Realme is expected to price the device around a similar Rs 5,000-6,000 price point. The Chinese company has changed the camera position on the Realme C3 from the Realme C1 and Realme C2. One can see a vertically aligned camera unit at the back.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 4:49 PM IST

