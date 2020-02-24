comscore Realme X2 gets Android 10 via Realme UI beta update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Android 10-based Realme UI beta update rolling out
News

Realme X2 Android 10-based Realme UI beta update rolling out

News

The latest Realme UI beta update for the Realme X2 smartphone includes changes in the overall UX design.

  • Updated: February 24, 2020 2:44 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (6)

Chinese smartphone maker Realme seems to be rolling out the latest Android 10 beta update for its Realme X2 smartphone. This new update is based on the latest Realme UI software and brings along some new features. The company started the Beta program for the device last month. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Realme had to delay the rollout.

Related Stories


The latest Android 10 beta update for the Realme X2 smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1992EX_11_C.01. It has a size of around 3.40GB and is currently available for users based in India, who enrolled in the earlier beta program, RMUpdates reports.

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Realme is rolling out the update incrementally, which is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. Users will get a notification to download the OTA update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The Realme UI software for the Realme X2 includes changes in the overall UX design with a minimalistic UI layout, similar to the ColorOS 7. Furthermore, the Android 10 OS comes with gesture navigation support, updated icons, smoother animation, and dark mode. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update brings smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Realme X2 Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

Also Read

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

The Realme X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device packs a 4,000-mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 2:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2020 2:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
News
Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

News

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

News

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

Poco X2 will get Android 11 update

News

Poco X2 will get Android 11 update

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

Poco X2 will get Android 11 update

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone Under 20000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000
Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update

News

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus
Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect
Realme TV to launch in India in Q2 2020

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India in Q2 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch Live Updates : आज लॉन्च होगा भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

Vivo जल्द ही लॉन्च करने वाली है 5जी स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z6, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके खास फीचर

Nokia 9 PureView स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नए दाम

Netflix का नया प्रमोशनल ऑफर, पहले महीने के लिए देने होंगे सिर्फ पांच रुपये

News

Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
News
Realme X2 gets Android 10 Realme UI beta update
Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design
Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

News

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works
Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

News

Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India
Poco X2 will get Android 11 update

News

Poco X2 will get Android 11 update