Chinese smartphone maker Realme seems to be rolling out the latest Android 10 beta update for its Realme X2 smartphone. This new update is based on the latest Realme UI software and brings along some new features. The company started the Beta program for the device last month. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Realme had to delay the rollout.

The latest Android 10 beta update for the Realme X2 smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1992EX_11_C.01. It has a size of around 3.40GB and is currently available for users based in India, who enrolled in the earlier beta program, RMUpdates reports.

Realme is rolling out the update incrementally, which is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. Users will get a notification to download the OTA update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The Realme UI software for the Realme X2 includes changes in the overall UX design with a minimalistic UI layout, similar to the ColorOS 7. Furthermore, the Android 10 OS comes with gesture navigation support, updated icons, smoother animation, and dark mode. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update brings smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Realme X2 Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

The Realme X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device packs a 4,000-mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.