Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, had a great 2019. The company launched a number of successful products, from smartphones to accessories. By selling 15 million smartphones in one year, Realme is now the fourth-largest smartphone vendor in India, and 7th largest in the world. And as 2019 comes to an end, the company wants to end the year on a high note. It is launching the Realme X2 and Buds Air in India today.

Realme X2 leaked details

The company calls it as its mid-range flagship smartphone. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The Realme X2 comes with 64-megapixel quad cameras and is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC. It sports an under-display fingerprint sensor and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

It has already been launched in China, and now coming to the Indian shores. The smartphone also features a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging. It will reportedly be available for Rs 19,999 via Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air

This will be the most interesting product from Realme. It is the first true wireless earbuds from the company. The specifications of the Realme Buds Air earbuds have already leaked, revealing a custom-designed R1 chipset. Realme is promising instant connection, noise cancellation and up to 17 hours of battery life. It will reportedly be priced at Rs 5,999.

Now, just like all other events, Realme will also live stream today’s Realme X2 launch event. And if you are not able to catch the live stream, follow our live blog below to know about the prices, specifications and sale date of the Realme products that are launching today.